Kia’s Kim Do-yeong rejoins club after surgery on broken nose, reviving Asian Games hopes

Read more
-
Kia's Kim Do-yeong undergoes surgery, Asian Games status uncertain
The KBO home run leader underwent surgery for a broken nose after a bunt attempt, leaving his Asian Games availability in doubt.
-
Korea opens Asiad basketball with decisive win against Saudi Arabia
Lee Hyun-jung scored 23 points as Korea defeated Saudi Arabia 82-66 in its Asian Games men's basketball opener.
-
Isao Harimoto, Korean-Japanese baseball legend with record 3,085 hits, dies at 86
Harimoto also batted .319 with 504 home runs in 2,752 games over 23 seasons in a Hall of Fame career.
-
LG Twins, KIA Tigers face decisive showdown for third place
Five remaining head-to-head games could determine which KBO club earns a direct path to the semifinal playoffs.