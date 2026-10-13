Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong in push for second MVP award in three seasons

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Hanwha Eagles’ Asian quota player, pitcher Wang Yan-Cheng, re-signs for next year
The 25-year-old went 11-6 with a 3.97 ERA in over 133 innings while striking out 100 batters to make a difference for an injury-plagued bullpen.
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Korea manager Ryu Ji-hyun to helm Hanwha Eagles on heels of Asian Games gold
The former LG Twins shortstop aims to revive the club’s fortunes after it slipped to ninth in the KBO this year.
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Lotte Giants’ Victor Reyes slugs way to season best 211 hits to set new record
The Venezuelan bested second-placed Choi Won-jun of the KT Wiz to claim the title for the third straight season.
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Jamsil's long goodbye continues as Bears play final regular-season game
A retirement ceremony for Jamsil Baseball Stadium — a rarity in sports — took place after its last regular-season game. The ballpark, the heart of Korean baseball since it opened in 1982, will be demolished to make way for a domed stadium on the same site.