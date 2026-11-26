Kia Tigers infielder Kim Do-yeong poses for a photo after being named MVP at the 2026 Shinhan SOL KBO Awards at Lotte Hotel World in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 26. YONHAP

The 23-year-old Kia Tigers star became the youngest player to claim two KBO MVP awards after a dominant 45-homer season.

Just five years into his career in the KBO, Kia Tigers third baseman Kim Do-yeong has already made plenty of history with his numerous feats.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old etched himself into the record books once again by capturing his second career MVP award.

Kim collected 80 out of 136 votes from the media for the honor, with Doosan Bears pitcher Gwak Been finishing as a distant runner-up with 34 votes.

Kim, who won his first MVP honor in 2024, is now the sixth player to win the league's highest individual honor multiple times. Former Samsung Lions great Lee Seung-yuop leads the way as the five-time winner, and former Tigers ace Sun Dong-yol won three MVPs.

Three other former players, Kim Sung-han, Jang Jong-hoon and Park Byung-ho, each won two MVP awards.

At 23 years, one month and 24 days old, Kim Do-yeong became the youngest ever to capture a second MVP award. He broke the previous mark held by Lee, who won his second at 23 years, two months and 14 days in 1999.

In his first MVP campaign in 2024, Kim became the youngest member of the 30-30 club, as he belted 38 home runs and stole 40 bases. He also set a single-season record with 143 runs scored.

This year, Kim led the KBO with 45 home runs and a .647 slugging percentage. With 120 runs scored and 118 RBIs, Kim became the youngest player to put up at least 40 homers, 100 RBIs and 100 runs in the same season.

“I never expected to win the MVP award again in my career. When I won it in 2024, I thought it could be the last one of my career,” Kim said. “It is an honor to receive this trophy for the second time. I want to keep winning it going forward.”

Kim said the secret to his success this year may have been his effort to keep his focus on the big picture rather than individual statistical categories.

“I never tried to lead the league in home runs. All I wanted was to play a full season healthy,” he said. “It will be the same next year. I will try to stay on the field for a full season.”

Kia Tigers infielder Kim Do-yeong delivers an acceptance speech after winning the home run and slugging percentage titles at the 2026 Shinhan SOL KBO Awards at Lotte Hotel World in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 26. YONHAP

In a sign of Kim's further evolution as a complete player, Kim also nabbed his first career KBO Fielding Award at third base this year.

While errors are not always the best indicator of a player's defensive chops, they can at least paint a general picture. In 2024, Kim had the most errors at any position in the KBO with 30. For this year, Kim cut that total to just 10.

For this year, Kim led all third basemen in fielding runs above average with 8.77. It measures how many runs a defender saves or costs his team compared to an average player at the position, with zero being the average. Kim had 2.7-run lead over the next best player, Kim Whee-jip of the NC Dinos.

Two years ago, Kim's fielding runs above average came to -4.03.

Kim said the defensive prize meant as much to him as the MVP award, and it could be his last one at the hot corner. Kim announced he will switch to shortstop, his position from high school, starting in 2027.

“I have already begun training for that switch,” Kim said. “I am curious to see how my body will respond. I have heard playing shortstop is quite taxing at the pro level, but I want to have firsthand experience and prove I can still play at a high level.”

Kim has also drawn interest from scouts in the majors and Japan, though he is still a few years away from being eligible for posting.

“I still have long ways to go. I am not even thinking about going overseas at this point. I struggled at times this season, too,” Kim said. “If I just take it one season at a time, maybe that time will come. But I have never consciously tried to prepare myself for the majors or Japan. I just want to do my best in the moment.”





Yonhap