KFA urges fans to halt online personal attacks on Korean footballers

The national football federation on Tuesday called on people to refrain from hurling insults and personal attacks on players, saying such behavior does not help the sport.

In a statement, the Korea Football Association (KFA) noted the recent spread of “unverified information and speculative assertions” on social media and online communities regarding members of the men's national team.

The Taeguk Warriors have come under siege in recent days over rumors of in-house generational feuding. Following a friendly match against Uzbekistan last Tuesday, three players born in 1996, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom and Kim Min-jae, reportedly told their teammates that they would retire from international play, citing their frustration with the leadership group that includes longtime captain Son Heung-min and fellow 34-year-old Lee Jae-sung.

Online football fan sites and YouTube channels have been rampant with rumors on who started what within the national team — some backing Son as captain, and others calling for him to step aside and cede captaincy to a younger player.

The KFA said while it respects different opinions and constructive criticism from fans, it was “deeply concerned” about the circulation of groundless rumors and vitriol that borders on libel.

“Some moments from training sessions or players' everyday life have been taken out of context to turn internal strife into fact, and there have also been deepfake clips that have left players exposed to ridicule and slander,” the KFA said. “Furthermore, people have launched personal attacks on players on their social media pages and even on their clubs' social media accounts. These acts can place grave psychological burdens on players and do not in any way help Korean football.”

The KFA also vowed a “stern response” to the unauthorized use of its intellectual property rights, such as video clips and photos, to create and spread false information.

“Each member of the national football team deserves respect,” the KFA said. “Players may have different opinions. The process of recognizing those differences, freely exchanging views and finding the best direction for the team is necessary to build a healthy organization. During this process, judging the team based on only fragments of information and speculation to fuel further conflict must be discouraged.

“We at the KFA must provide all the necessary support for the players so that they can concentrate on their matches at hand,” the KFA added. “We take that responsibility seriously. And we duly accept that we have caused our fans much concern with the ongoing situation. We will keep our ears open to our players, but also humbly accept different opinions and criticism from our fans.”





Yonhap