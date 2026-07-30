KFA opens applications for interim national team manager

The Korea Football Association has launched its first open recruitment for an interim men’s national team manager, with applications due Aug. 9 and an appointment planned by late August.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Thursday unveiled the selection process for an interim manager who will take charge of the men's national team during the FIFA international match windows from September through November. It will be the first time the KFA has filled the senior men's or women's national team manager position through an open recruitment process.

The move follows a decision by the KFA board last Friday to appoint an interim manager under the public hiring rules set out by the Korea Sport & Olympic Committee for national team personnel.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Aug. 9. Candidates must apply as an entire management team comprising the manager and a support staff of between five and seven members. The team may include assistant managers, a goalkeeping manager, a fitness manager and an analyst, and the proposed lineup cannot be changed after the application deadline.

Domestic applicants for the manager's position must hold an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Pro Diploma, or an equivalent qualification, as well as a level 2 professional sports instructor certification, a government-issued credential required for elite sports instruction in Korea.

Foreign applicants must possess the highest-level managerial license issued by a continental confederation under FIFA.

Although the KFA has previously recruited the managers of the men's under-20 national team and the Olympic team through open competition, this marks the first time it will use the process to appoint the manager of a senior national team.

Hong Myung-bo, center, who announced his resignation after Korea failed to reach the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, arrives at Incheon International Airport with players early on June 30 as fans jeer. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The association will evaluate application materials before inviting short-listed candidates for interviews. An evaluation panel made up of members of the KFA's National Team Strengthening Committee and outside experts will assess each candidate's professional qualifications and ability to lead the national team before ranking the finalists. The KFA plans to complete the appointment process by the end of August.

The unusual open application process comes after the public backlash over Hong Myung-bo, the former manager of the Korean men's national football team. Hong faced criticism after the Taeguk Warriors' disappointing elimination at the group stage level at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Following the elimination, Hong resigned from his post. The KFA has also received criticism over its allegedly unclear hiring process of the managerial post.

Applicants for support coaching positions must also meet separate qualification requirements. Domestic candidates must hold an AFC A-level diploma and a level 2 professional sports instructor certificate, while foreign applicants must possess relevant qualifications and at least five years of professional experience.

"The football community has expressed both concerns and support regarding the open recruitment process for the national team manager,” the KFA said. “We plan to carefully review the strengths and weaknesses identified through this process.”





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



