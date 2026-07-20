KBO-leading Lions sign former MLB pitcher Voth

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Eagles pick up former MLB pitcher Zimmermann
Hanwha signed the left-hander to bolster its rotation for the season's closing stretch as it chases the final KBO postseason spot.
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Korean rookies enjoy big days in MLB
Padres infielder Song Sung-mun had his first three-hit game while Twins reliever Go Woo-suk escaped a bases-loaded jam in scoreless relief.
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KT Wiz close in on top spot in KBO
The Wiz find themselves ranked second with a 51-35-1 (wins-losses-ties) record, two games behind the league-leading Samsung Lions (53-33-2).
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Slumping Hanwha Eagles cut ties with pitcher Wilkel Hernandez
The struggling KBO side released the right-hander after an inconsistent debut season as they chase the final postseason spot.