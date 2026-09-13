KBO surpasses 11 million fans at record pace, closing in on attendance mark

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Dinos turn to ex-MLB pitcher Mike Clevinger for playoff push
The NC Dinos have signed former MLB right-hander Mike Clevinger as a six-week injury replacement for Curtis Taylor.
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Kia’s Kim Do-yeong rejoins club after surgery on broken nose, reviving Asian Games hopes
After an errant bunt popped him in the face, the former KBO MVP is taking it easy this weekend as baseball fans hope he can make the Asiad.
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Kia's Kim Do-yeong undergoes surgery, Asian Games status uncertain
The KBO home run leader underwent surgery for a broken nose after a bunt attempt, leaving his Asian Games availability in doubt.
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Isao Harimoto, Korean-Japanese baseball legend with record 3,085 hits, dies at 86
Harimoto also batted .319 with 504 home runs in 2,752 games over 23 seasons in a Hall of Fame career.