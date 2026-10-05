KBO smashes single-season attendance record out of the park

Read more
-
Wiz rout Giants to clinch KBO pennant, punch ticket to Korean Series
By trouncing the Lotte Giants 9-0, the KT Wiz secured the KBO's best record and a direct berth in the championship series.
-
Kia’s ninth-inning rally pushes slumping LG out of third place in KBO race
The Tigers overcame a two-run deficit to win 6-5, leapfrogging the Twins as LG’s losing streak reached seven games.
-
Asian Games gold reignites debate over Korea's military exemption for athletes
Football players’ celebrations after Asian Games gold have revived criticism of military service benefits for elite athletes.
-
KBO tops 12 million in attendance, nears single-season record
Korea’s baseball league reached 12 million fans in a record 684 games and is closing in on last season’s attendance mark.