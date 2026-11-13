KBO MVP Koo Ja-wook hires U.S. agent to pursue MLB contract

Samsung Lions captain Koo Ja-wook, center, who has hired a U.S.-based agent in pursuit of a major league contract, celebrates after scoring on an RBI by Kim Young-woong in the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 5 of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz at Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Nov. 8. YONHAP

Samsung Lions star Koo Ja-wook has hired U.S.-based agent Jaron Long as the KBO batting champion and Korean Series MVP aims at an MLB contract this offseason.

Samsung Lions star Koo Ja-wook has hired a U.S.-based agent in pursuit of a major league contract this offseason, a report said Friday.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com posted on X that Koo has hired Jaron Long of Mako to represent him as the 33-year-old outfielder seeks a jump from the KBO to MLB.

Koo is fresh off winning the Korean Series MVP award after helping his Lions win their first KBO championship in 12 years.

Koo batted 10-for-20 with a home run and six RBIs as the Lions knocked off the KT Wiz in five games in the Korean Series, even as he was playing through lingering effects of a hamstring injury.

In the regular season, Koo won his first career batting title with a .371 mark and led everyone with a .458 on-base percentage. Koo also ranked among the KBO leaders in hits, doubles, RBIs and runs.

In 1,466 career games, Koo has a lifetime batting average of .322 — the fourth-best mark in league history among those with at least 3,000 plate appearances — along with 201 home runs and 984 RBIs.

Koo, who has only played for the Lions since his KBO debut in 2015, is a free agent this winter, as his five-year contract with the club expired.

Koo, who bats left and throws right, has mostly been a corner outfielder but also played some first base and third base earlier in his career.

In a press conference after the Lions’ title-clinching victory on Sunday, Koo said, “If anyone from a major league club is reading this, please contact me. I would love to go challenge myself in the U.S. I am serious.”

Long is a former minor league pitcher who cut his teeth working for Boras Corporation. The 35-year-old is the son of Kevin Long, former hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Washington Nationals, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.





Yonhap