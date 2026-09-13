KBO home run leader returns from injury with bang, boosts national team hope

Kim Do-yeong of the Kia Tigers celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Hanwha Eagles during the clubs' KBOregular-season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Sept. 13. YONHAP

Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong drove in three runs in his first game back, setting a KBO age record ahead of the Asian Games.

Korean slugger Kim Do-yeong returned from a broken nose with a bang Sunday, raising hope for a strong Asian Games in Japan merely days after suffering the injury.

Kim batted 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a run and a walk for the Kia Tigers, as they defeated the Hanwha Eagles 9-2 in their KBO regular-season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju.

This was Kim's first game back since he bunted the ball off his face and broke his nose Wednesday. He underwent surgery Thursday and was released from the hospital the next day.

After working out on his own instead of joining the Tigers for Saturday's road game in Suwon, Gyeonggi, Kim returned to the lineup wearing protection on his nose Sunday — the day before the national team players were scheduled to gather in Seoul.

The 2024 KBO MVP is considered a strong contender for the award again this year. He leads the KBO with 40 home runs and 106 runs, while ranking second in on-base plus slugging with 1.053 and fifth with 102 RBIs.

With three runs knocked in on Sunday, Kim became the youngest player in KBO history with at least 40 home runs, 100 RBIs and 100 runs scored in a season. At 22 years, 11 months and 11 days, Kim broke the previous record held by former Samsung Lions star Lee Seung-yuop by nine days.





Yonhap