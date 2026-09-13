KBO home run leader returns from injury with bang, boosts national team hope

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KBO surpasses 11 million fans at record pace, closing in on attendance mark
The league reached 11,049,504 spectators in 626 games and remains on track to eclipse last season’s all-time record.
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Dinos turn to ex-MLB pitcher Mike Clevinger for playoff push
The NC Dinos have signed former MLB right-hander Mike Clevinger as a six-week injury replacement for Curtis Taylor.
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Kia’s Kim Do-yeong rejoins club after surgery on broken nose, reviving Asian Games hopes
After an errant bunt popped him in the face, the former KBO MVP is taking it easy this weekend as baseball fans hope he can make the Asiad.
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Kia's Kim Do-yeong undergoes surgery, Asian Games status uncertain
The KBO home run leader underwent surgery for a broken nose after a bunt attempt, leaving his Asian Games availability in doubt.