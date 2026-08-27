KBO attendance tops 10 million in fewest games ever

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Family feud: Two Bears race for one ERA crown
Doosan Bears teammates Gwak Been and Choi Min-seok lead the KBO ERA race, mounting a rare homegrown challenge to foreign pitching dominance.
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Austin Dean hits for cycle, Hong Chang-ki walks it off as LG wins in 10th
The first baseman completed the KBO season’s first cycle before Hong Chang-ki delivered a walk-off single in LG’s 5-4 win over NC.
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Rise of the Monkey King: Second-year outfielder Park Jae-hyun powers Kia Tigers’ postseason push
The second-year outfielder’s breakout season has helped reverse his team's fortunes as he nears the 20-homer, 20-steal milestone.
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Padres send Song Sung-mun to minors
The Korean infielder returns to El Paso after limited playing time in his major league rookie season.