KBO All-Star Game bids farewell to Jamsil as Nanum wins big

Singer Woodz performs during the 2026 Shinhan SOL KBO All-Star Game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 11. NEWS1

Nanum beat Dream 10-2 with a record 22 hits in the final KBO All-Star Game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, as Hanwha Eagles catcher Heo In-seo was named MVP.

The Nanum All-Stars cruised past the Dream All-Stars in the final KBO All-Star Game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Saturday.

With its 10-2 victory, the Nanum All-Stars extended their winning streak to five straight over the Dream All-Stars, going back to 2022.

The KBO All-Star Game is an annual exhibition game featuring the league's top players selected by fans and coaches.

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The game was the last-ever All-Star event to be held at Jamsil Stadium. First opened in 1982, Jamsil Baseball Stadium's 45-year history will come to an end later this year, as it is scheduled for demolition after the end of the KBO season.

The game drew a fifth consecutive sellout crowd, with all 23,750 seats filled. The Nanum All-Stars received 30 million won ($20,000) in prize money, while its manager, Youm Kyoung-youb, earned a 3 million won award.

Hitters from the Hanwha Eagles led the offensive charge. Moon Hyun-bin and Heo In-seo each went 4-for-5 with one RBI, while Lee Do-yun finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

The Nanum All-Stars collected 22 hits, setting a new All-Star Game record and surpassing the previous mark of 19 set by the Dream All-Stars in 2017.

The Dream All-Stars team struck first in the opening inning. Park Chan-ho of the Doosan Bears created a scoring opportunity with a double after one out. Following a walk to KT Wiz's Choi Won-joon and a groundout by Samsung Lions outfielder Koo Ja-wook that advanced the runners, Heo Kyoung-min of the KT Wiz delivered an RBI single with two outs to make it 1-0.

The Republic of Korea Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team performs a celebratory flyover during the KBO All-Star Game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 11. YONHAP

The Nanum All-Stars answered in the top of the fourth. Consecutive singles by Austin Dean of the LG Twins and Moon set the table before Kim Ju-won of the NC Dinos tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Lee Do-yun then drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single after another hit by Heo In-seo.

Nanum then broke the game open in the fifth inning, when Moon, Kim Ju-won, Heo In-seo, Song Chan-eui of the LG Twins and Lee Do-yun hit five consecutive singles off of Lotte Giants pitcher Park Jeong-min.

Misplayed pop flies by Doosan second baseman Park Jun-soon and shortstop Park Chan-ho also contributed to the rally. Additional hits by Kim Do-yeong and Han Jun-su of the Kia Tigers, along with a sacrifice fly by Hanwha Eagles slugger Kang Baek-ho, helped stretch the lead to 7-1 and put the game out of reach.

Samsung Lions' Choi Hyoung-woo became the oldest player ever to appear in a KBO All-Star Game.

The 42-year-old veteran surpassed the previous record for the oldest position player, set by Yang Joon-hyuk of Samsung at 41 years and 1 month during the 2010 All-Star Game. The overall record, including pitchers, had been held by Samsung closer Oh Seung-hwan, who appeared in the 2024 All-Star Game at 41 years and 11 months.

Hanwha Eagles catcher Heo In-seo of the Nanum All-Stars poses for a photo after being named MVP following his team's 10-2 victory in the 2026 Shinhan SOL KBO All-Star Game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 11. NEWS1

Hanwha Eagles catcher Heo In-seo edged out teammate Moon Hyun-bin to become the biggest star of the 2026 KBO All-Star Game, being named this year’s All-Star Game MVP.

Heo In-seo received 13 of 26 votes from the media, beating Moon by three votes. He received 20 million won in prize money along with a massage chair.

He became the sixth Hanwha player to win the award, following Lee Kang-don in 1993, Jung Kyung-hoon in 1995, Song Ji-man in 2000, Jung Eun-won in 2022 and Chae Eun-seong in 2023.

Moon received the outstanding hitter award and 3 million won in prize money.

“It was my first time to participate in the All-Star game, so winning MVP makes it even more special,” Heo said.

“When Hyun-bin hit that triple, I thought, 'He's going to win it.' I'm grateful to everyone who voted for me.”

Saturday also happened to be Heo's birthday.

“It feels like I received the best birthday present,” he said. “I don't think I've ever had a better birthday.”

Singer Woodz performs during the 2026 Shinhan SOL KBO All-Star Game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 11. NEWS1

Asked what he planned to do with his prize money, Heo smiled.

“I'll probably give it all to my parents and ask them for an allowance,” he said.

Heo In-seo joined Hanwha in 2022 and, after completing his mandatory military service, has emerged as one of the club's primary catchers this season alongside Choi Jae-hoon.

In Friday's Futures All-Star Game, the Southern League All-Stars, made up of players from Ulsan, Lotte, Kia, KT, NC and Samsung, defeated the Northern League All-Stars, represented by Sangmu, Hanwha, Doosan, LG, SSG and Goyang, 4-0.

Samsung Lions prospect Ham Soo-ho was named MVP after going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and one RBI, earning him a 2 million won prize. He became the first Samsung player to win the award since Kim Jong-ho in 2010.

Fireworks light up the sky after the 2026 Shinhan SOL KBO All-Star Game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 11. NEWS1

NC Dinos infielder Shin Jae-in received the outstanding hitter award after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning, while Ulsan pitcher Naga Daisei earned the outstanding pitcher award after throwing one scoreless inning.

Hanwha Eagles pitcher Kang Geon-woo, who started for the Northern League, threw 1 1/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts and received the Fighting Spirit Award (translated).

The KBO regular season resumes on Thursday.





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



