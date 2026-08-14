K League bans Pohang Steelers from hosting football matches after fan injury

Fans gather at the Pohang Steelyard in North Gyeongsang ahead of the match between Pohang Steelers and Incheon United on March 15. NEWS1

The southeastern club will play away for the rest of the month after a spectator was hurt by structural damage at Pohang Steel Yard.

The K League announced Friday it has banned matches at a stadium in the southeastern city of Pohang until further notice due to safety concerns.

The league said the Pohang Steelers will not be allowed to play their two remaining K League 1 home matches for August at Pohang Steel Yard while safety checks are carried out at the venue.

Those two matches are against Bucheon 1995 on Aug. 22 and against Gangwon FC on Aug. 30.

The decision was reached in response to an incident during a league match last Saturday at the 36-year-old stadium, where a piece of concrete fell from the ceiling and injured a fan.

According to the Steelers, the fan suffered a minor hand injury and watched the rest of the match from another area of the stadium instead of going to a hospital for a further checkup.

The K League said it had asked the Pohang club to seek an alternate home for their next two home matches. After failing to do so, the Steelers agreed to let Bucheon and Gangwon host those games, respectively.

The league office added that Pohang Steel Yard will not be allowed to host any match until safety is fully ensured following an extensive inspection.

The K League said it will run safety checks at other stadiums and take all the necessary measures to provide a safe environment for spectators, players and match officials.

On Thursday, the Steelers announced they will not host the Round of 16 match against Jinju Citizen at the Korea Cup tournament next Wednesday for safety reasons.





Yonhap