K League bans Pohang Steelers from hosting football matches after fan injury

Read more
-
Son Heung-min's LAFC eliminated from Leagues Cup
Los Angeles FC (LAFC) ranked fifth in their group at the conclusion of the Leagues Cup's opening phase.
-
Deaths mount as people collect freshwater snails in shallow streams
Despite the relatively shallow waters, slippery and unfamiliar conditions increase the risk of falling and being unable to get up.
-
Lee Kang-in joins The Black Label
Atlético Madrid midfielder Lee Kang-in has signed with the talent agency behind Rosé, Jeon Somi and Meovv.
-
Dragan Stojkovic formally expresses interest in Korean football coaching job
The Serbian football legend is reportedly planning to apply to be the Taeguk Warriors' permanent manager when the Korea Football Association (KFA) opens recruitment.