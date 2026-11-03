K League 1 expansion opens wider promotion door in rare opportunity for K League 2 clubs

Byun Sung-hwan, then-manager of Suwon Samsung Bluewings, bows to the ground before supporters in apology after a 2-0 loss to Jeju SK in the second leg of the promotion-relegation playoff at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Dec. 7, 2025. The 3-0 aggregate defeat kept the Bluewings in K League 2 for a third straight season. NEWS1

With K League 1 expanding to 14 clubs, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and several rivals are battling for up to four promotion places.

K League 2 clubs have a rare shot at the top flight as the 2026 season enters its final weeks.

With K League 1 expanding from 12 to 14 clubs next season, at least three and as many as four K League 2 teams will be promoted this year. The top two finishers go up automatically, while the third- to sixth-placed teams enter a promotion playoff.

As of Tuesday, Suwon Samsung Bluewings top the K League 2 table with 63 points, six ahead of second-placed Suwon FC on 57.

The Bluewings’ seven-game winning streak ended in a 2-2 draw with Daegu FC on Saturday, but the Bluewings are unbeaten in 13 straight games, with nine wins and four draws. The draw put off their promotion until at least their next game.

A win over Yongin FC on Sunday would guarantee the Bluewings at least second place and seal their return to K League 1, three years after they were relegated in 2023.

Three clubs are locked in the tightest race of all, for the remaining automatic spot. Suwon FC holds second place, but Seoul E-Land FC sits three points behind on 54 and Daegu is four back on 53. Each has three games left, so a single loss could prove fatal.

Suwon FC has been through promotion and relegation twice, Daegu went down from K League 1 last season and Seoul E-Land lost the promotion-relegation playoff in 2024. All three are desperate to reach the top flight.

Suwon FC forward Pablo Sabbag scores a penalty in stoppage time of the second leg of the promotion-relegation playoff against Bucheon FC 1995 at Suwon Sports Complex in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 8, 2025. Bucheon won 4-2 on aggregate and sent Suwon FC down to K League 2. YONHAP

Busan IPark, Hwaseong FC and Chungnam Asan FC are caught in an equally murky fight for playoff places. Busan is fifth on 48 points, Hwaseong sixth on 45 and Chungnam Asan seventh on 42, all within six points of one another. Busan and Chungnam Asan each have three games remaining, while Hwaseong has two.

The regular-season finale on Nov. 29, Busan against Chungnam Asan, is the match to watch. That game could decide who claims a playoff berth.

Gimcheon Sangmu FC adds a wild card to this season’s race. The military club will be relegated from K League 1 regardless of where it finishes, because its hometown agreement with the city of Gimcheon is expiring.

If Gimcheon finishes last in K League 1, three K League 2 teams go up: the top two and the winner of the playoff. If Gimcheon avoids last place, the loser of the K League 2 playoff faces K League 1’s bottom club in a promotion-relegation playoff. In that case, up to four teams could be promoted.

Gwangju FC sits at the bottom of K League 1, 10 points behind 11th-placed Bucheon FC 1995, though Gwangju can still mathematically climb out.

The K League 2 regular season ends Nov. 29. The semi-playoffs, with third playing sixth and fourth playing fifth, are on Dec. 2, and the two winners will meet in the playoff on Dec. 5.





BY CHANG HYE-SOO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]