K League 1 champions Jeonbuk stunned at top nat'l football tournament

K-League team Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors plays against Bucheon FC 1995 on March 1, the opening day of the 2026 season. YONHAP

Defending K League 1 and Korea Cup champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors fell to Dangjin Citizen FC on penalties in the round of 16.

The reigning Korean football league champions, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, suffered a massive upset in their first knockout match of the top national football tournament on Wednesday.

Jeonbuk, the 2025 K League 1 champions, lost to third-division club Dangjin Citizen FC 5-3 on penalties in the round of 16 at the Korea Cup at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla.

Jeonbuk, who also won the 2025 Korea Cup for a domestic double, are tied with Pohang Steelers for the most Korea Cup titles with six apiece but will not have a chance to add to their total this year.

Jeonbuk and Dangjin were knotted at 2-2 after 90 minutes of action plus 30 minutes of extra time. In the shootout, all five Dangjin kickers converted their attempts, while Dangjin goalkeeper Choi Young-eun denied Jeonbuk's third taker Kim Ha-jun for the stunning victory.

Pohang squeezed past a fourth-division club, Jinju Citizen FC, by 3-1, thanks to two goals and an assist by Jorge Teixeira.

Pohang were supposed to be the home team, but the match was played in the neutral venue of Gwangyang Football Stadium, with Pohang Steel Yard in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, closed until further notice due to safety issues.

Dangjin Citizen FC players celebrate their victory over Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the round of 16 at the Korea Cup football tournament at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Aug. 19. KOREA FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Gwangju FC of the K League 1 edged out Ulsan Citizen FC of the K3 League 1-0. Daejeon Hana Citizen FC of the K League 1 defeated the K League 2 side Chungnam Asan FC 3-2.

In a battle of K League 1 teams, FC Anyang held off Jeju SK FC 2-1. Gimpo FC of the K League 2 got past Gimcheon Sangmu FC of the K League 1 by a score of 2-1.

Two other matches went to penalties, with Gangwon FC beating Seongnam FC 4-3 and Bucheon FC 1995 eliminating Busan IPark with a 5-3 win.

The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be played in May 2027, with the tournament having switched to the fall-spring calendar. The championship final will be June 5 next year.

The quarterfinals matchups are Daejeon-Gwangju, Pohang-Anyang, Dangjin-Gimpo and Gangwon-Bucheon.





Yonhap