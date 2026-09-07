Ji So-yun seeks focus after referee controversy before Asian Games

Ji So-yun of the Korean women’s national football team speaks to reporters at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 7 ahead of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. YONHAP

Korean women’s football star says she wants stronger respect and communication while turning her attention to the Asian Games in Japan.

Korean women's football star Ji So-yun said Monday she wants to move past controversy surrounding an insensitive remark allegedly directed at her by a female referee during a recent match, adding that her focus will now be on the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

At the start of the national team's training camp, Ji addressed the issue regarding referee Bae Sun-young's words during a WK League match two week ago for her Suwon FC Women.

Ji has accused Bae of telling another official, in an apparent reference to Ji: "She has been sensitive from early on. She must be on her period."

The Korea Football Association (KFA) has opened disciplinary proceedings against Bae, who has claimed that she did not use the word "period" and did not refer to any particular player.

"As a player, I had no idea this issue would become so big," Ji told reporters at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong. "My heart is so heavy. What is wrong is wrong. But I hope that this incident will help create more respect and consideration between referees and players. I really hope that something like this never happens to another player. To ensure that, education and communication must improve."

Ji is widely considered the greatest female football player for Korea. She is the country's all-time leader, men or women, with 176 caps and 75 goals. She said her stature in the game allowed her to confront Bae — though Ji did get a yellow card for arguing — adding, "A younger player probably would not have been able to say anything in response."

"Even I was pretty flabbergasted when I heard that, and I have played all over the world," said Ji, who has previously played in Japan, England and the United States. "Anybody can make mistakes. I just hope a mistake like this will not be repeated."

Ji So-yun, front, of the Korean women’s national football team trains at Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 7 ahead of her sixth Asian Games appearance. YONHAP

Bae and a senior KFA official recently visited Ji to apologize in person, and the Korea Pro-Footballer's Association said earlier Monday that the referee explained to Ji that her words had been directed at all the players on the pitch at the moment, not just Ji.

"This sort of explanation does not help the situation," the association said. "Rather, it only generated more concerns about how referees view this matter."

Ji acknowledged meeting Bae but said: "Well, she did offer an apology, but I cannot say I accepted it. I felt like she was trying to explain herself rather than apologize."

Ji said she is trying not to lose sight of the important task at hand, with Korea chasing their first-ever Asian Games gold medal.

"As a veteran of the team, I am trying not to dwell on this," she said. "I just want to look at the Asian Games going forward."





Yonhap