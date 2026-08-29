Ji So-yun booked after alleging referee made sexist remark in WK League match

Read more
-
Red Star Belgrade sign Jeonbuk hot prospect Kim Ye-geon
The 18-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or on the wing, inked a five-year contract with the Serbian powerhouse.
-
K League 1 champions Jeonbuk stunned by minnows in Korea Cup
Defending league and cup champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors fell to Dangjin Citizen on penalties in the round of 16.
-
Bucheon and Paju defy odds to clinch home wins
Bucheon FC 1995 beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in Round 23 of K League 1, and K League 2 newcomer Paju Frontier won its Round 22 match 2-1 against Seongnam FC on Sunday.
-
K League players' association press for fall-to-spring calendar amid punishing summer heat
The Korea Pro-Footballer's Association says a schedule change, winter break and stadium upgrades would better protect athletes and preserve the league’s competitiveness.