Ji So-yun booked after alleging referee made sexist remark in WK League match

A football player received a yellow card after claiming a referee made a sexist remark about her during a professional football match held on Friday.

During the first half of the WK League match between Suwon FC Women and Seoul WFC at Suwon Sports Complex, Suwon FC Women player Ji So-yun, confronted the referee after hearing a comment directed at her.

After the match, Ji said she was shocked by what she heard from referee Bae Sun-young.

“I heard her say, ‘She’s been sensitive since the beginning. I wonder if she’s on her period,’ so I pointed that out,” Ji said. “I had complained earlier because there had been some severe fouls by the opposing players, and she made that remark right next to me.”

“I pointed it out, and she gave me a yellow card,” Ji added.

The live broadcast showed Ji confronting the refereeing team, stopping the match. Play resumed after about four minutes.

Ji will not be able to play in the team’s next match due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Suwon FC Women won the match 2-1.

Suwon FC Women is reportedly preparing to formally raise the issue with the Korea Women’s Football Federation and other relevant bodies.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]