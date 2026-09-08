Ji Dong-won, scorer of Korea's Olympic quarterfinal goal in 2012, retires at 35

Ji Dong-won celebrates after scoring the opening goal in the first half of Korea's quarterfinal against Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Aug. 4, 2012. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The former Sunderland and Korea striker ends a 16-year career highlighted by his memorable 2012 Olympic quarterfinal goal against Great Britain.

Ji Dong-won, the striker who scored in Korea's quarterfinal against Great Britain on the way to bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, retired Monday after 16 years as a professional.

"After an incredible journey that started back in 2010, it’s time for me to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer." Ji, aged 35, said in a post on his social media account.

"Looking back, so many memories come to mind. Playing in different countries, wearing different shirts, meeting so many great people along the way, and of course, having the honor of representing my country."

Ji made his professional debut with the Jeonnam Dragons in 2010. He played through the middle and out wide. A strong showing at the 2011 Asian Cup in Qatar earned him a move to Sunderland that June. He was 20 at the time, the youngest Korean to reach the Premier League.

Ji came off the bench to score in stoppage time against Manchester City on Jan. 1, 2012, and Sunderland beat the league leaders 1-0 at the Stadium of Light. The moment a home fan kissed him as he celebrated has been retold ever since.

Ji Dong-won celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal in the first half of Korea's quarterfinal against Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Aug. 4, 2012. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Seven months later, he opened the scoring against Great Britain in the Olympic quarterfinal. Korea drew 1-1, won on penalties and went on to take bronze.

Ji spent a decade in Europe. FC Augsburg became his main club in Germany, first on loan from Sunderland in January 2013 and then permanently. He signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2014 but never played for the first team. He made five appearances for the reserves before returning to Augsburg. He also had spells at Darmstadt 98, Mainz 05 and Eintracht Braunschweig.

Ji Dong-won tries to beat a Japanese defender during the bronze medal match at the 2012 London Olympics, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Aug. 10, 2012. JOINT PRESS CORPS

He came home in 2021 to play for FC Seoul and then Suwon FC, where injuries repeatedly interrupted him. He joined Macarthur FC in Australia last year and retired when his contract expired.

Ji made 55 appearances for the national team and scored 11 goals.

"Football has given me more than I could ever have imagined. I’ll always carry with me the excitement and passion I felt every time I stepped onto the pitch," the footballer said on his Instagram.

"One chapter ends here, and a new one begins. Thank you for everything."





BY PARK LIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]