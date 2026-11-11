Jeong Woo-yeong back in national team after two years and eight months

Midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong, back in the national team for the first time in two years and eight months, warms up during training at Qatar University in Doha on Nov. 10 ahead of friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Qatar. YONHAP

The Union Berlin midfielder is back after two years and eight months for friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Doha.

Union Berlin midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong is back with the national team for the first time in two years and eight months ahead of friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Doha.

“I am so happy to be picked for a place I had been waiting for while preparing hard,” Jeong, aged 27, told reporters before training at Qatar University in Doha on Tuesday. “Just being able to play for Korea now is an incredible honor in itself. When I heard I had been called up, my first thought was that I had to prepare well.”

Jeong is one of 26 players named for the friendlies against Saudi Arabia on Friday and Qatar next Tuesday, both in Doha. His last call-up was in March 2024, for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Thailand in the second round of Asian qualifying.

Jeong, who has four goals in 22 caps, has played in all nine of Union Berlin’s Bundesliga matches this season. He can play as one of two strikers or on either wing, and his work rate at both ends of the pitch puts him near the top of the Bundesliga’s sprint rankings. He is now in his ninth season in the league.

“It has been a really long time,” Jeong said. “I put in a lot of work during that time, and that is why I could stand in the place I had really been waiting for. I came here without overthinking things, thinking only about how I can help the team and my teammates. If I get on the pitch, I will pour all my strength and energy into my teammates and try to help the team.”

Lee Kang-in of Atlético Madrid, Hwang Hee-chan of Schalke 04, Song Min-kyu of Portuguese club Nacional and Eom Ji-sung of Swansea City are among the players Jeong must compete with for a place.

Midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong, back in the national team for the first time in two years and eight months, speaks to reporters before training at Qatar University in Doha on Nov. 10, ahead of friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Qatar. YONHAP

“Saying hello and chatting with all the players at mealtimes, I really felt that I have gotten a bit older,” Jeong said with a smile. “My role as one of the mid-ranking veterans has become important now. I will look after both the older and younger players. It was great to see everyone. Even when I could not make the national team, I always cheered on my teammates on TV. I think I need to show my teammates a special kind of energy.”

Eom, aged 24, joins the senior squad after scoring four goals and setting up four more as Korea won gold at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in September and October.

“I went back to my club carrying the good mood from the Asian Games gold,” Eom said. “I think I was able to join the national team because I kept playing there regularly without getting injured. All the players congratulated us so much on the Asian Games gold. On the bus to training, I told captain [Son] Heung-min about what happened at the Asian Games. Heung-min told the players that he hopes we enjoy these two matches and have fun in a good atmosphere. What national team players can do for the fans and the public is to perform well on the pitch. I will do my best to fulfill my role, starting in training.”

The Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, originally scheduled for Jan. 7 to Feb. 5 next year, was pushed back by almost a year on Nov. 3. The Asian Football Confederation cited “exceptional circumstances” in the region and moved the tournament to Dec. 23, 2027, to Jan. 21, 2028.

“It is a shame the tournament was pushed back,” Eom said. “But a chance at the Asian Cup next December will only come to me if I play well for my club as well as the national team. I will prepare well so that I can be picked for the Asian Cup.”





BY PARK LIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]