St. Louis City's Jeong Sang-bin celebrates after scoring as Los Angeles FC's Eddie Segura stands by during the second half of an MLS football playoff match in St. Louis on Nov. 23. AP/YONHAP

Jeong Sang-bin had a goal and an assist, while Son Heung-min was held off the scoresheet as St. Louis defeated LAFC 3-2 in the opening match of their best-of-three Western Conference playoff series.

Jeong Sang-bin of St. Louis City SC has come out on top over Son Heung-min and his Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) in their Korean derby in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Jeong had a goal and an assist, while Son was held off the scoresheet as St. Louis defeated LAFC 3-2 in the opening match of their best-of-three Western Conference playoff series at Energizer Park in St. Louis on Monday.

The second match will be at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

St. Louis opened the scoring in the 35th minute on Daniel Edelman's goal, set up by a cutback from Rafael Navarro. Jeong, who had made the initial pass to Navarro, was credited with a secondary assist.

Jeong then doubled his side's lead in the 51st minute, firing a shot from the top of the box that went in off the left post.

It was Jeong's first career MLS playoff goal.

LAFC responded with Sergi Palencia's goal in the 62nd minute, but St. Louis regained their two-goal advantage in the 78th minute as Simon Becher capitalized on an LAFC giveaway with a strike from just outside the box.

Denis Bouanga scored a penalty in the 85th minute for LAFC, but St. Louis held on for the one-goal victory on home turf.

The winner of this series will meet either FC Dallas or the Portland Timbers in the next round.







Yonhap