Japanese football association probes four referees over KFA entertainment allegations

A van with the Korea Football Association logo is seen outside the association's office in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Aug. 6. NEWS1

The JFA is investigating four Japanese referees linked to matches cited in allegations that the KFA provided sexual entertainment to foreign officials in 2011 and 2012.

The Japan Football Association (JFA) reportedly launched an investigation into four Japanese referees over allegations that the Korea Football Association (KFA) provided sexual entertainment to foreign referees and match commissioners in the past.

The four Japanese referees officiated matches during the period in which the KFA allegedly provided the sexual entertainment, Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

The Japanese association plans to establish the facts surrounding the allegations and disclose the findings of its investigation, according to reports.

A 2016 audit of the KFA by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism found that the association provided sexual entertainment to around 10 foreign match officials who officiated seven matches in 2011 and 2012. The matches included Asian qualifiers for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, final-round qualifiers for the 2012 London Olympics and international friendlies. The audit findings recently resurfaced following a report by JTBC.

The officiating crews assigned to the matches during the period reportedly included officials from Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Bahrain and Uzbekistan, among other countries.

Of the four Japanese officials who officiated a 2012 World Cup Asian third-round qualifying match between Korea and Kuwait, two were alleged to have received sexual services, according to Korean media reports.

Most of the referees who were allegedly provided with sexual entertainment at the time have since retired, according to the reports. Some of the Japanese referees are currently working for the JFA in roles overseeing J.League referees, the reports said.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]