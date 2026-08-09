Japanese football association probes four referees over KFA entertainment allegations

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Lee Kang-in treats Atlético teammates to Korean dinner in Seoul ahead of debut
The new Atlético de Madrid midfielder hosted the club’s full delegation for a Korean meal before Sunday’s preseason match against Manchester City in Seoul.
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Man City boss 'excited' to face Atletico Madrid, Lee Kang-in in Seoul
Ahead of Sunday’s Coupang Play Series match, Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca praised Atletico Madrid newcomer Lee Kang-in as a fantastic player and welcomed the Seoul showdown.
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Lee Kang-in vows '120 percent' commitment ahead of Atletico Madrid debut in Seoul
The Korean midfielder said he will give his all for Atletico Madrid as he prepares to face Manchester City in his first match for the Spanish club.
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KFA apologizes over allegations of providing sexual entertainment to foreign referees more than a decade ago
The Korea Football Association said it was “deeply sorry” for its actions in the early 2010s, as a police raid and wider scrutiny of its former president and national team coach have ratcheted up the pressure for changes at the organization.