Japan weighs Asian Games entry for North Korea: Kyodo

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U.S. lawmakers back taekwondo grandmasters day
The bipartisan resolution supports designating Sept. 4 as Taekwondo Grandmasters Appreciation Day, recognizing the martial art's physical and mental benefits.
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North Korean defense minister slams trilateral military exercise between South Korea, U.S. Japan, vows ‘resolute action’
North Korea’s defense minister slammed the Freedom Edge trilateral maritime exercise between South Korea, the United States and Japan Monday, vowing “more powerful and resolute action.”
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Women's football coach targets history as Korea chases Asian Games gold
South Korea head coach Shin Sang-woo aims for the side's first gold medal at the competition, with a pivotal group match against North Korea looming.
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Ji So-yun seeks focus after referee controversy before Asian Games
Korean women’s football star says she wants stronger respect and communication while turning her attention to the Asian Games in Japan.