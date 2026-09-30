Jang Se-yun wins silver in women's judo at Asian Games

Jang Se-yun of Korea competes against Sita Kadamboeva of Uzbekistan in the final of the women's under-52-kilogram judo event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 30. YONHAP

Jang Se-yun won beat one rival but lost to another in the women’s 52-kilogram event, securing Korea's first judo medal at the Asiad.

Korea's Jang Se-yun won the silver medal in the women's under-52-kilogram judo event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Wednesday, grabbing the country's first judo medal at the Asiad.

Jang lost to Sita Kadamboeva of Uzbekistan by hansoku-make, or disqualification, in the event's final at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, central Japan.

Xu Aoyu of China and Kokoro Fujishiro of Japan shared the bronze medal.

Following two ippon, or full point, wins in her round-of-16 and quarterfinal matches, Jang met Fujishiro in the semifinals and advanced to the final after her opponent received a third shido, or yellow card, during sudden-death overtime.

It was the first time that Jang had beaten Fujishiro in four meetings.

In the final, Jang and Kadamboeva went through the regulation four minutes with two shidos each.

The sudden-death overtime was tightly contested, but Jang was given a third shido and the gold medal went to Kadamboeva.

In judo, receiving three shidos in a single match automatically results in a red card, or hansoku-make.

“I'm so disappointed with the result and myself,” Jang said after the match, citing her 3-0 head-to-head record against the Uzbek judoka. “It's already happened, and I can't do anything more.”

Jang Se-yun of Korea reacts after losing to Sita Kadamboeva of Uzbekistan and settling for silver in the final of the women's under-52-kilogram judo event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 30. YONHAP

“I didn't take it easy because she is strong and has won many medals at international competitions,” she said. “I should've learned more skills against her.”

Nevertheless, Jang said the silver medal would give her fresh momentum heading into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I beat a player that I hadn't beaten before today, while I lost to the player that I hadn't lost to,” she said. “Today's final loss will be a good stimulus to push me to the Olympics. I'll work harder and do my best.”





Yonhap