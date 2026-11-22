International Skating Union President Kim Jae-youl, newly elected to the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board, speaks at a press conference at the Home of Skating in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 9. YONHAP

International Skating Union president Kim Jae-youl says talks are underway to bring at least one World Tour event to Korea every season.

The global skating chief said Sunday he is seeking to further expand a revamped international short-track speedskating circuit, with discussions underway for Korea to host at least one event each season.

Kim Jae-youl, president of the International Skating Union (ISU), outlined plans to add another event to the ISU Short Track World Tour next season, bringing the total to eight.

Kim earlier oversaw the makeover of the international short-track circuit, as the World Tour replaced the World Cup starting in the 2024-25 season.

The inaugural World Tour season featured six events. For the 2025-26 season, which included the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in February 2026, there were just four World Tour stops. The current 2026-27 campaign has seven World Tour events, and Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul is hosting the third leg this weekend.

"Short track is hugely popular in Korea, and our skaters always do so well," Kim said at a press conference held at the rink. "We are in talks to have at least one World Tour event in Korea every season."

Kim was first elected ISU president in June 2022, becoming the first non-European leader of the global governing body for skating since its foundation in 1892. Kim then earned his second term in June this year.

"Over my first four years, I laid the foundation to realize my dreams," Kim said. "The next four years will be about using that foundation to take the next step. We have doubled prize money for our skaters this season, and my biggest task for my second term is just how much more money we can offer them."

The longtime Korean sports administrator also said he hoped Korean short-track star Choi Min-jeong would stick around beyond this season.

Choi, the most decorated Korean Olympian with seven career medals, announced in April this year that the 2026-27 international season would be her final one. But the 28-year-old has been competing at a high level this year, having collected three gold medals on the World Tour through Saturday.

"Since we are still in the middle of the season, helping her stay focused on the World Tour and the upcoming world championships is the right thing to do at the moment," Kim said. "But she is such an incredible athlete. I hope she will stay on the ice longer."





Yonhap