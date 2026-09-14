Interim gaffer springs surprise call-ups for first matches at Korean helm

Robert Moreno speaks during a press conference marking his inauguration at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 14. YONHAP

Working around wild card call-ups for the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, the Spaniard brought players on runs of form with stalwart veterans.

The first call-ups by the Taeguk Warriors' interim manager, Robert Moreno, included a pair of surprises: Jeong Seung-won of FC Seoul and Kim Min-su of Glasgow Rangers.

Moreno announced his first 30-man squad Monday at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong. The side will play four international friendlies across September and October.

The 49-year-old Spaniard made the announcement a day after arriving in Korea to begin his tenure as interim gaffer. He succeeded Hong Myung-bo, who resigned following Korea’s group stage elimination at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Taeguk Warriors’ squad ▶GOALKEEPERS

Kim Seung-gyu, FC Tokyo

Song Bum-keun, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Jo Hyeon-woo, Ulsan HD

Gu Sung-yun, FC Seoul ▶DEFENDERS

Kim Min-jae, Bayern Munich

Seol Young-woo, FC Augsburg

Choi Jun, FC Seoul

Cho Wi-je, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Kim Tae-hyun, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Lee Han-beom, Club Brugge

Kim Geon-hui, Incheon United

Cho Hyun-taek, Ulsan HD

Lee Tae-seok, Austria Wien ▶MIDFIELDERS

Lee Kang-in, Atlético Madrid

Hwang Hee-chan, Schalke 04

Jeong Seung-won, FC Seoul

Kim Min-su, Rangers

Song Min-kyu, Nacional

Hwang In-beom, FC Porto

Lee Jae-sung, FSV Frankfurt

Paik Seung-ho, Birmingham City

Park Jin-seob, Zhejiang Professional

Kim Bong-soo, Daejeon Hana Citizen

Park Tae-jun, Gimcheon Sangmu ▶FORWARDS

Son Heung-min, Los Angeles FC

Oh Hyeon-gyu, Besiktas

Cho Gue-sung, FC Midtjylland

Oh Se-hun, Shimizu S-Pulse

Lee Dong-gyeong, Ulsan HD

Moreno reportedly demonstrated a strong grasp of Korean football during the interview process, including the intricacies of Gimcheon Sangmu — a club made up of players completing their mandatory military service.

Asian Games duty also forced him to delve deeper into his scouting reports, as call-ups for wild cards Eom Ji-sung of Swansea City, Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City and Yang Hyun-jun of Celtic created openings for surprise selections such as Jeong and Kim.

Jeong returns to the national team for the first time since July of last year after emerging as one of the K League 1's standout performers this season. The FC Seoul midfielder has eight goals and six assists.

Kim, born in 2006, is another eye-catching addition. The promising youngster moved to the Scottish side this season and has impressed since his transfer.

Lee Seung-woo, however, missed the cut. The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward had been hoping for his first national team call-up since October 2024 after playing a leading role in the club's attack this season.

Robert Moreno attends a press conference marking his appointment as interim national team manager at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 14. YONHAP

Moreno’s first test will come against Ecuador at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Gyeonggi on Sept. 24. His results and the team’s overall performances across six matches through November will determine whether he remains in charge for the Asian Cup in January.

"We’ve narrowed down the squad after analyzing a database of 1,700 Korean players," Moreno said. "You don't earn a place on the national team because of your name. You earn it through your performances. I want players who can contribute both in attack and defense."





BY PARK LIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]