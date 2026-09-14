Interim gaffer springs surprise call-ups for first matches at Korean helm

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Lee Kang-in subbed off again as Atlético Madrid find form late against Real Sociedad for 3-0 win
The Korean playmaker had little effect on the match, a quiet evening that manager Diego Simeone attributed to organized defense by the home side.
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North Korea opens Asian Games campaign with women’s football
North Korea’s women’s football team faces Bangladesh first as a 188-member delegation begins competing at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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Son Heung-min’s 12th assist cannot save LAFC in Kansas City defeat
Son set up Denis Bouanga’s goal, but LAFC fell 3-1 as Sporting Kansas City ended its seven-match winless streak.
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Interim coach wants to make people proud of the national football team
Temporary coach Robert Moreno says he will unite Korea's men's football team ahead of six friendlies and a possible Asian Cup run.