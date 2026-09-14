Interim gaffer springs surprise call-ups for first matches at Korean helm

Working around wild card call-ups for the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, the Spaniard brought players on runs of form with stalwart veterans.

News Team
Published
Robert Moreno speaks during a press conference marking his inauguration at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 14.
Robert Moreno speaks during a press conference marking his inauguration at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 14.

The first call-ups by the Taeguk Warriors' interim manager, Robert Moreno, included a pair of surprises: Jeong Seung-won of FC Seoul and Kim Min-su of Glasgow Rangers.

Moreno announced his first 30-man squad Monday at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong. The side will play four international friendlies across September and October.

The 49-year-old Spaniard made the announcement a day after arriving in Korea to begin his tenure as interim gaffer. He succeeded Hong Myung-bo, who resigned following Korea’s group stage elimination at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Related Article

Taeguk Warriors’ squad

GOALKEEPERS
Kim Seung-gyu, FC Tokyo
Song Bum-keun, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
Jo Hyeon-woo, Ulsan HD
Gu Sung-yun, FC Seoul

DEFENDERS
Kim Min-jae, Bayern Munich
Seol Young-woo, FC Augsburg
Choi Jun, FC Seoul
Cho Wi-je, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
Kim Tae-hyun, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Lee Han-beom, Club Brugge
Kim Geon-hui, Incheon United
Cho Hyun-taek, Ulsan HD
Lee Tae-seok, Austria Wien

MIDFIELDERS
Lee Kang-in, Atlético Madrid
Hwang Hee-chan, Schalke 04
Jeong Seung-won, FC Seoul
Kim Min-su, Rangers
Song Min-kyu, Nacional
Hwang In-beom, FC Porto
Lee Jae-sung, FSV Frankfurt
Paik Seung-ho, Birmingham City
Park Jin-seob, Zhejiang Professional
Kim Bong-soo, Daejeon Hana Citizen
Park Tae-jun, Gimcheon Sangmu

FORWARDS
Son Heung-min, Los Angeles FC
Oh Hyeon-gyu, Besiktas
Cho Gue-sung, FC Midtjylland
Oh Se-hun, Shimizu S-Pulse
Lee Dong-gyeong, Ulsan HD

Moreno reportedly demonstrated a strong grasp of Korean football during the interview process, including the intricacies of Gimcheon Sangmu — a club made up of players completing their mandatory military service.

Asian Games duty also forced him to delve deeper into his scouting reports, as call-ups for wild cards Eom Ji-sung of Swansea City, Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City and Yang Hyun-jun of Celtic created openings for surprise selections such as Jeong and Kim.

Jeong returns to the national team for the first time since July of last year after emerging as one of the K League 1's standout performers this season. The FC Seoul midfielder has eight goals and six assists.

Kim, born in 2006, is another eye-catching addition. The promising youngster moved to the Scottish side this season and has impressed since his transfer.

Lee Seung-woo, however, missed the cut. The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward had been hoping for his first national team call-up since October 2024 after playing a leading role in the club's attack this season.

Robert Moreno attends a press conference marking his inauguration at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 14.
Robert Moreno attends a press conference marking his appointment as interim national team manager at the Korea Football Park in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Sept. 14.

Moreno’s first test will come against Ecuador at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Gyeonggi on Sept. 24. His results and the team’s overall performances across six matches through November will determine whether he remains in charge for the Asian Cup in January.

"We’ve narrowed down the squad after analyzing a database of 1,700 Korean players," Moreno said. "You don't earn a place on the national team because of your name. You earn it through your performances. I want players who can contribute both in attack and defense."


BY PARK LIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

sports football taeguk warriors moreno

Read more

See more articles