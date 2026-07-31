Injuries sideline Song Kyo-chang, Choi Jun-yong from national basketball team

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'Even if I fail, I’ll take my shot': KCC’s Choi sets sights on NBA
Former KBL MVP Choi Jun-yong will head to the United States in August to finish his rehabilitation from knee surgery and pursue a roster spot in the developmental G League.
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Korea beats Japan to reach second round of 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifier
An 81-79 victory over Japan sent Korea into the second round of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifier after it flirted with early elimination.
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Lee Sang-min was one of the KBL's most iconic players. Now he's a champion coach.
The legendary former point guard had a rocky coaching career prior to the Busan KCC Egis' championship run this season.
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Busan KCC's Heo Ung denies defaming ex-girlfriend during first formal trial