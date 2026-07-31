Injuries sideline Song Kyo-chang, Choi Jun-yong from national basketball team

Song Kyo-chang celebrates after scoring for the Busan KCC Egis during a game against the Goyang Sono Skygunners on May 13. Song now plays for the Osaka Evessa and is a member of Korea's men's national basketball team. NEWS1

The two forwards will miss the upcoming 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers after a decision by the KBA, leaving the national squad with just 14 players.

Song Kyo-chang and Choi Jun-yong have been removed from the Korean men's national basketball team because of injuries ahead of the team's 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifying campaign.

The two players were removed from the national team roster after the Korea Basketball Association determined that they were unable to fully participate in training, the association said Friday.

The national team will continue training with its remaining 14 players and will not call up any replacements.

Korea will depart for Japan on Aug. 13 and play two exhibition games against the Japanese national team on Aug. 15 and 16.

It will then face Lebanon and Saudi Arabia in the Asian qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.





BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]



