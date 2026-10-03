India’s teenage archer ends Korea’s women’s recurve gold streak at Asian Games

Korea's Oh Ye-jin draws her bow during the women's individual recurve semifinal against China at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Okazaki Central Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, Aichi, Japan, on Oct. 3. YONHAP

Oh Ye-jin took individual silver after 17-year-old Kumkum Anil Mohod won their shoot-off, completing a double gold medal run for India.

NAGOYA, Japan — Korean archer Oh Ye-jin won silver in the women's individual recurve at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday after losing a shoot-off to India's 17-year-old Kumkum Anil Mohod.

It is the first time Korea's women have failed to win a gold medal in recurve archery at an Asian Games.

Korea has long dominated women's archery. At the Olympics, the Korean women's team has won the team event every time since it was introduced at the 1988 Seoul Games, extending the streak to 10 straight gold medals in Paris in 2024.

Oh, 23, of Gwangju Bank, lost the final at Okazaki Central Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, Aichi, after the two archers finished tied at 5-5 on set points, with set scores of 29-27, 29-29, 29-30, 28-27 and 28-30.

Mohod also beat Korea's Kang Chae-young in the quarterfinals on her way to the title.

Oh won silver in the women's team event on Friday alongside Kang and Lee Yun-ji, both of Hyundai Mobis. She went for gold in the individual event but again finished second, ending her first Asian Games with two silver medals.

Oh opened the first set with a 9, then hit two 10s for 29. Mohod started with a 10 but followed with a 9 and an 8 for 27, giving Oh a 2-0 lead. Both archers shot 29 in the second set to split the set points, leaving Oh ahead 3-1.

Mohod shot a perfect 30 in the third set with three 10s. Oh hit two 10s but finished with a 9, losing the set 29-30 as the score was tied 3-3.

India's Kumkum Anil Mohod competes in the women's team recurve semifinal against China at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Okazaki Central Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, Aichi, Japan, on Oct. 2. REUTERS/YONHAP

Oh took the fourth set 28-27 after Mohod shot an 8 and a 9 following an opening 10, retaking the lead at 5-3.

With gold within reach for Oh, Mohod shot another perfect 30 in the fifth set. Oh scored 28, and the match went to a one-arrow shoot-off.

Oh shot first and hit an 8. Mohod then struck the center of the target with a 10 to win.

Mohod, who also repeatedly hit the center of the target in Friday's team final to lead India to victory over Korea, became a double gold medalist with the individual title.

Kang, 30, of Hyundai Mobis, lost to Mohod 6-4 on set points in the quarterfinals, with set scores of 28-29, 28-27, 27-28, 29-29 and 28-28.

Kang shot 28 in the first set but lost it to Mohod's 29, giving up the first two set points. She leveled the match at 2-2 by winning the second set 28-27 as Mohod wavered. But Kang lost the third set after shooting three 9s, and tied the fourth set despite shooting 29, falling behind 5-3. The fifth set was also tied, ending the match without a shoot-off.





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]