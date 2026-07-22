Incheon United extends K League giant-killing streak with win over Ulsan HD

Footballers from Incheon United celebrate after Stefan Mugosa scored a goal during a match against Ulsan HD in Ulsan on July 21. KOREA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

A stoppage time penalty taken by Stefan Mugosa in the second half sealed with victory, moving the club up to sixth.

Incheon United's giant-killing run in K League 1 is showing no signs of slowing. After defeating Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors over the weekend, they took down Ulsan HD on Tuesday.

Incheon defeated Ulsan 2-1 away in Round 19 of the 2026 K League 1 season at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, with Stefan Mugosa converting a penalty to seal the victory during a second-half stoppage time. After edging Jeonbuk 1-0 at home in the previous round, Incheon followed it up by beating Ulsan to record its third three-game winning streak of the season.

The win lifted Incheon from seventh to sixth with 27 points, while Ulsan remained fourth on 28 points after extending its winless run to five matches with two draws and three defeats.

Mugosa, who came off the bench in the second half, scored the winner from the spot after Ulsan defender Lee Jae-ik kicked his leg while he was controlling a cross with his left foot inside the penalty area.

The goal was Mugosa's first in more than three months after battling a hamstring injury. He had last scored against Ulsan in a home match on April 11 in Round 7. His eighth goal of the season moved him into a share of the league scoring lead with Yago Cariello of Ulsan and Lee Ho-jae of Pohang Steelers.

Elsewhere, Jeju SK and Gangwon FC played to a 1-1 draw at Jeju World Cup Stadium. Second-placed Gangwon moved to 32 points but only managed to trim the gap with leaders FC Seoul, which has 39 points, to seven. Jeju remained eighth with 24 points.

At Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Daejeon Hana Citizen settled for a scoreless draw. Jeonbuk stayed third with 30 points, while Daejeon remained ninth with 20.





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]