Incheon United extends K League giant-killing streak with win over Ulsan HD

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Hwang In-beom joins FC Porto from Feyenoord in 4.5 million euro transfer
The Korean midfielder has completed a move from Feyenoord to FC Porto on a three-year deal after impressing at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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Korean YouTuber subjected to racism at World Cup slammed after using Messi jersey as doormat
An influencer who drew sympathy is now under fire for posting a video of herself using the Argentine captain's shirt to clean her house.
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Korea drop out of top 30 in FIFA rankings
Korea fell seven spots to No. 32 after remaining within the top 30 since reaching No. 29 in February 2022.
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New K League club Paju Frontier FC teams up with African nation Ghana
The recently-established K League 2 club has launched an agreement with a leading Ghanaian football academy to deepen community ties, scout talent and expand sports diplomacy.