Robert Moreno holds his head after Korea concede a fourth goal in a friendly against Uruguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 28. KIM JONG-HO

After a strong start to his two-month tenure, Korean football's continued offensive problems, along with the AFC's postponement and KFA's uncertainty have made it unclear if manager Robert Moreno will be asked to stay on long-term.

Robert Moreno’s 66-day stint in charge of Korea’s national football team has ended, for now, with a narrow win over Qatar, but the question of whether the Spaniard stays on is far from settled.

Korea beat Qatar 1-0 in a friendly at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Tuesday, with Shimizu S-Pulse striker Oh Se-hun heading in the winner in the 43rd minute. The victory closed out Moreno’s six-match run at three wins, one draw and two losses, a 50 percent win rate, with nine goals scored and seven conceded. Four of the six matches were clean sheets.

Moreno took over as a stopgap in September after Korea’s group-stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. His record looks respectable on paper, but the talk in and around Korean football over whether to extend his contract, which expires Nov. 27, is more question mark than exclamation point.

Moreno opened with a 3-0 rout of Ecuador in his September debut but then suffered a 4-1 loss to Uruguay. In October, Korea drew 0-0 with Venezuela and beat Uzbekistan 2-0. This month, the team lost 3-2 to Saudi Arabia, the first time in 42 years that Korea had conceded three goals to the Saudis. Against Qatar, No. 60 in the FIFA world ranking, Moreno made seven changes to the starting lineup and won, but Korea managed just one goal from more than 20 shots.

The 4-4-2 formation that Moreno stuck with proved vulnerable to strong pressing. He has been criticized for failing to get the most out of star attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in, and the team leaned heavily on captain Son Heung-min, now in his mid-30s.

The squad also went through internal turmoil. During the October international window, center back Kim Min-jae threw his boots on the bench during a match. Kim, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang In-beom, all born in 1996, also reportedly hinted at retiring from international football out of frustration with the older Son’s leadership as captain. The players, including Son, issued a joint statement when the squad gathered this month to try to put the dispute to rest.

Moreno encourages captain Son Heung-min and other players after Korea’s 1-0 win over Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Moreno’s contract originally included an option to keep him through the Asian Cup, then set for January, based on his six matches, and he looked likely to stay on barring a surprise. But the Asian Football Confederation pushed the tournament in Saudi Arabia back by nearly a year to December 2027 over instability in the Middle East.

The election to fill the vacant presidency of the Korea Football Association (KFA) has also slipped to around March. Together, the two delays have left Moreno's extension in doubt.

“With the Asian Cup postponed, the unavoidable reason to keep going with Moreno has disappeared for now,” commentator Han Joon-hee said. “Once a new president is elected, the process of appointing a permanent manager will begin, and Moreno could apply again then. But there is no indispensable reason right now to push ahead with an interim manager until March.”

“I do acknowledge that he came at a very difficult and chaotic time for Korean football, worked hard and approached the job sincerely,” Han added.

Robert Moreno, Korea’s interim manager, holds a tactics board as he calls over substitutes during a friendly against Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Some in the K League see the interim title itself as part of the problem.

“Because of the limits of being an interim manager, he lacked the drive to lead the squad, and taking control of it was not easy either,” a K League manager who requested anonymity said. “Against Saudi Arabia, the team did not show a clear identity in attack or defense. If the Asian Cup had gone ahead as planned, keeping him would have been right, but now that there is time to spare, it may be better to start from scratch and find a new manager.”

Others argue that Moreno deserves more time, given how short six matches is and how divided the national team was. Moreno and his coaching staff are known as perfectionists, often burning the midnight oil to prepare as much as possible for matches.

“He bounced back against Qatar after the loss to Saudi Arabia, and he tried to handle the internal conflict wisely without blaming anyone,” a football industry source said. “Six matches is not a big enough sample to judge his football. With no telling whether a new manager would do any better, it would be a shame to part ways like this.”

Moreno gives instructions during the friendly against Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Moreno himself has said he is open to staying. Speaking after the Qatar match, he said he had naturally been considering the possibility.

“Obviously, I believe that I can help the team and make it better in many areas,” Moreno said at his postmatch press conference. “Considering the time constraints in these FIFA international match windows, I think that we will need more stability and help in formulating long-term plans.”

Moreno is heading back to his native Spain, partly because of visa issues, to await the KFA’s evaluation. He appears aware that an extension will not come easily.

The KFA’s National Teams Committee plans to review the results and performances of Moreno’s six matches soon and report to the board. But the current leadership, run by a vice president serving as acting president, would carry a heavy burden in deciding on its own something as weighty as extending the manager’s contract.

Moreno has made his case, as much as he was able during his abbreviated tenure. The KFA now has to decide if they want to call the match or add extra time.





BY PARK LIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]