Hwang Seo-hyun wins Asian Games gold in women’s balance beam

Read more
-
Korea wins shooting silver and bronze at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
Choo Ga-eun and Hong Su-hyeon won mixed-team pistol silver as Korea added a rifle team bronze in Aichi-Nagoya.
-
Korea claims historic kayak medal, secures delegation's first double gold
Cho Gwang-hee and Kim Hyo-bin became Korea's first double gold medalists at the 2026 Asian Games after winning the men's kayak double 500 meters.
-
Korea wins silver in men's 4x100m freestyle relay at Asian Games
Korea earned silver in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the Asian Games, with Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Young-beom powering the team to a 3:11.69 finish.
-
Yeo Seo-jeong vaults to Asian Games gold
South Korean gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong claimed her second Asian Games women's vault title, beating defending champion An Chang-ok of North Korea.