Hwang Seo-hyun wins Asian Games gold in women’s balance beam

Korea's Hwang Seo-hyun performs during the women's balance beam final of artistic gymnastics at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at Nagoya General Gymnasium, in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 25. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korea's Hwang Seo-hyun edged China's Qiu Qiyuan in Nagoya to claim the country's second artistic gymnastics title.





Korea's Hwang Seo-hyun won the gold medal in the women's balance beam event in artistic gymnastics at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Friday, bringing in the country's second title in the sport.

Hwang scored 14.700 points in the women's balance beam final, beating Qiu Qiyuan of China, who earned 14.566 points, at Nagoya General Gymnasium in Nagoya, central Japan.

Mana Okamura of Japan won bronze with 14.300 points.





Yonhap