Huh Mi-mi delivers Korea’s 1st judo gold at Asian Games

Korea's Huh Mi-mi celebrates her victory in the semifinals of the women's minus-57-kilogram judo at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, central Japan, on Oct. 1. YONHAP

Huh Mi-mi beat Mongolia’s Terbish Ariunzaya in the women’s 57-kilogram final at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Korea's Huh Mi-mi won the gold medal in the women's minus-57-kilogram judo event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Thursday, giving her country its first judo gold at the ongoing competition.

Huh beat Terbish Ariunzaya of Mongolia by a yuko in the event's final held at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan.

Huh stood on top of the podium in her first Asian Games appearance.

Bronze medals were shared by Mio Shirakane of Japan and Kim Hyon-a of North Korea.





Yonhap