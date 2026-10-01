Huh Mi-mi delivers Korea’s 1st judo gold at Asian Games

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Seo Chae-hyun claims second straight Asian Games medal
Korean climber Seo Chae-hyun earned bronze in women’s boulder and will chase lead gold this weekend.
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Korea's Jung Ha-eun wins gold in taekwondo poomsae
Jung Ha-eun earned Korea's first taekwondo gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, winning the women's individual poomsae final.
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Korea gives up lead to lose 3-2 to defending champs Iran in men’s volleyball quarterfinal at Asian Games
The loss meant Korea has gone back-to-back Asiads without a men’s medal in the sport for the first time since 1962.
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Archer Kim Jong-ho claims gold in men’s individual compound event at Asian Games
Kim defeated Chang Cheng-Wei of Chinese Taipei 149-145 to avenge Korea’s loss to the island region in the team bronze match.