How Patryk Klimala found peace after 'hell on earth' to become FC Seoul's leading scorer

Patryk Klimala, a striker for FC Seoul, poses at GS Champions Park in Guri, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 3. JANG JIN-YOUNG

After a series of life-threatening incidents, Patryk Klimala said that he began to recover after a boxer friend introduced him to a psychologist, who helped him confront his past.

GURI, Gyeonggi — When Patryk Klimala scores, he grabs the front of his shirt, yanks it down and lets out a roar.

Like Superman revealing the “S” hidden beneath an ordinary office shirt, the 26-year-old Polish striker’s goal celebration is both noticeable and symbolic.

“It means that the devil that was suppressed inside me has reawakened,” he said.

Klimala, FC Seoul’s leading scorer with 10 goals, helped the K League 1 club extend their winning streak to five matches on Saturday.

His roar after scoring carries the weight of a player who has clawed their way back from deep despair.

“I was a troublemaker and full of anger between the ages of 19 and 23,” Klimala said during an interview at GS Champions Park in Guri, Gyeonggi, on Thursday.

Then came seven months of what he describes as “hell on earth” while playing for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in Israel in 2023.

“One night, masked robbers broke into my home, and I ended up chasing them with a knife while I was naked,” Klimala said. “A few days later, my bed shook from the effects of the earthquake in Turkey. Then, during a match, I broke my jaw and two of my teeth.”

Patryk Klimala, a striker for FC Seoul, poses for a photo at GS Champions Park in Guri, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 3. JANG JIN-YOUNG

Patryk Klimala, a striker for FC Seoul, poses for a photo at GS Champions Park in Guri, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 3. JANG JIN-YOUNG

He also lived through the outbreak of a war.

“An air raid siren went off at around 5:30 a.m. [in Israel], and I evacuated to a bomb shelter,” Klimala recalled. “Debris from a projectile fell on a shopping mall across from my house, and I saw the Iron Dome [air defense system] intercept incoming missiles.”

The experience convinced him he had to leave.

“I contacted the club because I knew that I couldn’t stay there,” he said. “I waited at the airport for more than 20 hours before I finally managed to get a ticket and escape.”

These threats to his life took a toll on his mental health. Klimala said that he began to recover after a boxer friend introduced him to a psychologist who works with U.S. special forces personnel and UFC fighters.

“I finally began to regain a sense of stability,” he said. “During therapy, I confronted memories from my childhood and broke down in tears. I was able to calm my aggressive nature.”

Klimala recently lost his grandfather, whom he honored on the field by scoring goals in three consecutive matches, after which he pointed toward the sky in tribute.

Patryk Klimala of FC Seoul takes a penalty kick during an AFC Champions League Elite match against Sanfrecce Hiroshima at Mokdong Stadium in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on Feb. 17. NEWS1

“If I were still the troublemaker that I used to be, the grief would have overwhelmed me, and I wouldn’t have been able to play,” he said. “Becoming a father [to my 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter] has taught me the importance of life and helped me grow up.”

After playing for Sydney FC in Australia, Klimala moved to Korea last year.

“When a helicopter flies over [my home], memories of Israel suddenly come back,” he said. “But just as my friend told me, Korea is safe and peaceful,” he continued, referring to Vladislavs Gutkovskis, also known as Gutek, who played for Daejeon Hana Citizen.

Klimala’s evolution has not been limited to life off the pitch.

He was relatively slender when he joined Celtic in 2020, but he began intense weight training to compete with defenders two or three times his size.

He also reinvented his game. Once a classic poacher who could remain quiet for 89 minutes before striking in the final minute, Klimala has developed into a more involved striker at FC Seoul, dropping into midfield to connect with teammates before pushing forward again.

“I had to change to survive,” Klimala said. “Now I enjoy these situations, and when it’s five against five in attack, I’m confident.”

FC Seoul striker Patryk Kimala's tattoo of Naruto, a character from the Japanese manga and animated series of the same name JANG JIN-YOUNG

He carries a reminder of his journey on his leg: a tattoo of Naruto, the protagonist of the Japanese anime of the same name.

“Naruto goes through difficult times, grows and becomes a stronger person, and I see my own journey in his,” Klimala said. “I definitely want to become the league’s top scorer so I can lead FC Seoul to the title.”

He also still harbors ambitions of representing his country.

“When I was with the New York Red Bulls, I received a call about joining the Polish national team, but I injured my ankle, and [the opportunity] fell through,” Klimala said.

“The current Poland manager has told me that selecting players based in Asia is difficult because of factors such as the time difference, but I still carry the dream of playing for the national team.”





BY PARK LIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]