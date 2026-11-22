Members of the Korean team celebrate after winning the men's 5,000-meter relay title at the International Skating Union Short Track World Tour at Mokdong Ice Rink in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on Nov. 22. YONHAP

Shin Dong-min, Kim Tae-sung, Lee Jeong-min and Rim Jong-un edged out the Netherlands and Canada to win the men's 5,000-meter relay, marking Korea's only gold on the last day of the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour.

Host country Korea won the men’s relay gold medal on Sunday, the final day of the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour.

The quartet of Shin Dong-min, Kim Tae-sung, Lee Jeong-min and Rim Jong-un edged out the Netherlands and Canada to win the men’s 5,000-meter relay at Mokdong Ice Rink in Yangcheon District, western Seoul.

Korea was at the back at the beginning of the 45-lap final, with the Netherlands, Italy and Canada leading the way.

With 23 laps to go, Lee pushed Korea to third place, battling the Netherlands and Italy.

He then lifted his team to second place with 17 laps left, as the Dutch team clung to the top spot.

Then, with 10 laps to go, Shin sped to the front, leaving Korea and the Netherlands neck-and-neck over the final stretch until Rim, the anchor, made a mad dash across the finish line.

Shin, who had won gold in the 1,500-meter race on Saturday, finished the competition with two gold medals.

The relay title marked Korea’s only gold on Sunday.

Earlier that day, Kim Gil-li won silver in the women’s 1,500-meter behind Italy’s Elisa Confortola. Failia Aimaletdinova, a Russian skater competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete due to sanctions against her country for its invasion of Ukraine, finished third.

This was the first individual medal of this World Tour season for Kim Gil-li, a two-time gold medalist at this year’s Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Choi Min-jeong, the Korean short track legend competing in her final season, finished fourth in the 1,500-meter race.

Kim Gil-li, right, finishes second in the women's 1,500-meter final of the International Skating Union Short Track World Tour at Mokdong Ice Rink in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on Nov. 22. YONHAP

In the seven-skater final, Song Jiarui of China charged to the front in the early going; Choi was a distant second. Song nearly lapped the field but eventually ran out of gas, with Confortola, Choi and Kim Gil-li jostling for position in front.

Confortola caught Song with two laps to go to move into first place. Kim Gil-li then made a late push, skating past Choi and Aimaletdinova. Confortola held off Kim Gil-li at the finish, and Choi failed to hang on to the bronze medal spot over the final stretch.

Choi also finished fourth in the 500-meter earlier on Sunday, behind three Canadians who swept the podium. Courtney Sarault won gold, and Danae Blais and Florence Brunelle took home silver and bronze, respectively.

Choi had won gold in the 1,000-meter and silver in the 3,000-meter relay on Saturday.

On Sunday, Korea had no finalist in the men’s 1,000-meter and finished fourth in the 2,000-meter mixed team relay.

The World Tour season will continue with the fourth leg in Shanghai on Friday.

Mokdong Ice Rink will host the world championships in March 2027.





Yonhap