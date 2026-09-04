Hong Hyun-seok joins Midtjylland, teams up with Cho Gue-sung

Hong Hyun-seok poses in a FC Midtjylland jersey after joining the club on a season-long loan from FSV Mainz 05. FC MIDTJYLLAND

Korea midfielder Hong Hyun-seok has joined FC Midtjylland on a season-long loan from Mainz, aiming to help the Danish club win the title.

Former Korea national team midfielder Hong Hyun-seok has joined Danish club FC Midtjylland on loan, where he will team up with fellow Korean Cho Gue-sung.

Midtjylland announced Wednesday that it had signed the attacking midfielder from German club FSV Mainz 05 on a season-long loan. The deal includes an option to make the move permanent for 1 million euros ($1.16 million), local media reported.

Hong started playing through Ulsan HD's youth team, and later played for LASK in Austria and K.A.A. Gent in Belgium. He then joined Mainz in 2024. After struggling to secure a regular place in the lineup, he spent loan spells at FC Nantes in France then Gent for a second stint.

Hong held talks with clubs including Hertha Berlin in Germany this summer before ultimately opting for Midtjylland, where Cho also plays.

Midtjylland sporting director Kristian Bach Bak said in a press release that Hong brings extensive international experience and can play in several attacking positions, and added that his stamina and technical ability could bring greater intensity and creativity to the team.

"Midtjylland is a big club, and Cho Gue-sung and Lee Han-beom, who is now at Club Brugge, told me a lot of good things about the team," Hong said. "So I was convinced it was the right choice for me."

Hong Hyun-seok, center, wearing No. 6, celebrates with teammates after scoring against China in the quarterfinals of the Hangzhou Asian Games at the Yellow Dragon Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 1, 2023. YONHAP

Hong said his goal is to help Midtjylland win the title this season.

"The team missed out on the title last season, so we definitely have to aim to win it this season," Hong said. "I also want us to achieve good results in the UEFA Conference League."

Hong has made 16 appearances for the Korean national team and helped Korea win the gold medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.





BY PARK LIN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]