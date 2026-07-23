Heroes sideline Alcantara over elbow injury

Read more
-
Ha Ji-won's lucky pitch? Red Sox match 80-year-old 15-game winning streak
After Ha Ji-won’s ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park, Boston matched its eight-decade-old club record before the run ended later in the doubleheader.
-
Eagles snap losing streak with 7-3 drubbing of Tigers
Strong performances by starting pitcher Owen White and leadoff hitter Sim Woo-jun secured Hanwha's first win in five games.
-
After the 'Starbucks' chants, Paichai had lessons on democracy. One student says right-wing jokes persist.
The seminars on civic education appeared to have little effect, with one student saying most classmates slept through the presentations.
-
From coolers to keyboards, team pride finds a place in everyday life for KBO fans
As baseball merchandise expands from jerseys to tumblers, keyboards and other practical goods, KBO teams are turning everyday items into expressions of fan identity.