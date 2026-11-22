Hanwha Eagles' Instagram celebrates the KBO team signing a deal with pitcher Jesse Scholtens on Nov. 22. SCREEN CAPTURE

The 32-year-old American right-hander joins Hanwha on a one-year, $875,000 deal after appearing for the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in 2026.





The Hanwha Eagles announced Sunday that they signed former MLB pitcher Jesse Scholtens.

Scholtens signed a one-year contract worth $875,000, including a $125,000 signing bonus, the Eagles said.

The 32-year-old has 40 MLB games under his belt, including 12 for the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays in 2026.

He went 5-3 with a 4.34 ERA in 47 2/3 innings in 2026. The American right-hander also made 10 starts in Triple-A this year, going 3-4 with a 4.34 ERA.

According to Baseball Savant, Scholtens threw a four-seam fastball, a slider, a sinker, a sweeper and a splitter this year. The Eagles said they liked the pitcher's aggressive approach on the mound and his ability to pound the strike zone.

The Eagles have completed their foreign pitching staff for 2027, having earlier signed American righty Troy Watson and retained their Asian quota pitcher Wang Yan-Cheng.

In the KBO, teams can each sign up to two foreign pitchers under the regular foreign-player quota and add another pitcher under the Asian quota.





Yonhap