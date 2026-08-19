Han Ho-san, longtime coach behind German judo’s golden era, dies at 88

Han Ho-san, the former head coach of Germany’s national judo team who helped usher in a golden era for the sport in the European country, has died at the age of 88.

“German judo is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures following the passing of former national coach Han Ho-san,” the European Judo Union wrote on Tuesday. “Han dedicated more than three decades to the German Judo Federation [DJB], serving as a national coach from 1965 until his retirement in 2000."

“During this remarkable period, German judoka achieved numerous medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships and European Championships, with Han playing an important role in the development of generations of athletes.”

Born in Seoul in April 1938, Han graduated from Yangchung High School and Hongik University, where he studied architecture and art. He finished No. 5 at the 1961 World Judo Championships in Paris.

Han moved to Germany to study the following year and completed his studies in architecture at what is now Leibniz University Hannover in 1964.

In 1963, he was appointed coach of the Lower Saxony state judo team at a time when the sport had yet to establish a strong foothold in Germany. He became the first Korean to coach judo in the country. He joined the German national team as a coach in 1965 and led the team for 35 years until his retirement at the end of 2000.

Han became a German citizen in 1974 and lived in Kerpen.

Under Han’s leadership, German judokas won a total of 56 gold medals at major international competitions, including the Olympics, World Championships and European Championships.

The DJB named him honorary national coach in 2001. In 2004, he received the Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, one of the country’s highest civilian honors. He was also elected president of the Association of Korean Residents in Europe in 2009.

“His longevity was exceptional,” Judo media outlet JudoInside said Tuesday. “In 1993, after almost three decades working within the national structure, the DJB board appointed him head coach. When he finally stepped down at the end of 2000, Han was the longest-serving national coach within the German Sports Federation.”





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]