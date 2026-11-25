Shin Kyung-ja, left, Google's head of platforms and devices marketing for the Asia Pacific, and KBO Commissioner Heo Koo-youn pose for a photo an partnership agreement on Nov. 25. GOOGLE

Google and the KBO will integrate search tools and Gemini AI into social media and game broadcasts for the 2027 baseball season.

Google said Wednesday it is teaming up with the KBO to make the experience of searching for information online better for baseball fans in Korea as the country gears up for the regular season next year.

Under the agreement, Google's search engine and AI model Gemini will be introduced through the KBO's social media platforms, such as its official YouTube channel and Instagram, as well as live broadcasts of official matches.

Google, on the other hand, will help fans search for information related to their favorite teams, such as information on athletes and past game results, integrating its technologies, the U.S. tech giant said.

The two sides also plan to pursue various collaborations throughout the baseball season next year while planning to continue their partnership to provide colorful fan experiences based on the AI technology from Google, the U.S. tech giant added.

“We hope our partnership with the KBO can provide baseball fans with a new information search experience and value through technologies provided by Google,” a company executive was quoted as saying in a release.

“Google will continue to provide technology and services that can add practical value to the daily lives of Korean users,” the executive added.

Korea has one of the most ardent baseball fanbases in the world, which is supported by solid infrastructure and a lively stadium culture.







Yonhap





