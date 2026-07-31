Good looks, great form: FC Seoul forward Jeong Seung-won leads push for first title in a decade

FC Seoul forward Jeong Seung-won recreates a goal celebration during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on July 28. PIH JU-YOUNG

The 29-year-old has found a rich vein of form, scoring five goals in as many matches in July and winning fans as the club chases the K League 1 title.

FC Seoul have been red hot in K League 1 this season, sitting nine points clear at the top of the table with just over a third of the campaign left to go.

Also red hot is forward Jeong Seung-won, who has bagged five goals since the league restarted after a break in June as the club rounded out July with three wins, one draw and one loss.

But for some fans, Jeong is just hot.

"I get embarrassed saying this myself, but people often tell me I look like SHINee's Minho or actor Ji Chang-wook," he said in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at the club's training ground in Guri, Gyeonggi, on July 28.

"It's flattering, but I'm a very ambitious person," Jeong added. "I don't want to be known only for being handsome. A striker has to speak through goals. More than anything, if Seoul win the title, I want to be remembered as a player who played a decisive role."

The 29-year-old is more than just a pretty face with a unique celebration for every goal he scores. He’s leading the attack as the capital side chases their first title in a decade.

His run of form wasn’t an assured thing, though.

Last season, Jeong scored only twice in 33 appearances. One reason for his struggles in front of goal was his lack of confidence using his weaker left foot. He often missed scoring opportunities because he hesitated to shoot with it.

FC Seoul forward Jeong Seung-won poses for a phtoo during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on July 28. PIH JU-YOUNG

"I thought my football career couldn't end like that and decided to improve," Jeong said. "Instead of taking a break during the offseason, I spent all my time at a private training facility working on the accuracy and power of my left-footed shots."

He continued honing his shot during winter training, staying behind after team sessions to work on his finishing.

"Whenever my muscles became too sore, I got treatment, and as soon as I recovered, I went right back to shooting drills," Jeong said. "People even said I was obsessed. But my right-footed shots also improved because my left foot became more stable as my planting foot."

The work has paid off. Two of Jeong's five league goals this season have come with his left foot.

FC Seoul forward Jeong Seung-won winks at the camera as he celebrates scoring during a game against the Pohang Steelers on July 23. SCREEN CAPTURE

He is also becoming a fan favorite with his unique goal celebrations.

His most memorable came in Seoul's 2-1 win over the Pohang Steelers at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 23. After scoring the winner with a left-footed strike in the 69th minute, Jeong covered the camera with his hand before flashing a wink.

"I reinterpreted the wink celebration of Lee Yong-dae after he won the mixed doubles badminton gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in my own style," Jeong said. "I always prepare three goal celebrations before every match. It reflects my determination to score a hat trick and is also my way of thanking the fans for their support."

He added that there is plenty more to come.

"My goal is to score 16 goals this year and become the league's top scorer, so I've already prepared 11 new celebrations," Jeong said. "You can look forward to them."

While he has gained a reputation for his good looks, Jeong is also known as a tenacious player who never shies away from physical battles. After the victory over Pohang on July 23, he had to receive treatment for thigh cramps during the post-match news conference.

FC Seoul forward Jeong Seung-won poses for a phtoo during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on July 28. PIH JU-YOUNG

"I was small when I was young, so I had to run more than everyone else and work harder," Jeong said. "Most of all, elegantly striking the ball isn't my style. I also wear my No. 7 jersey with the collar up because I want to emulate Eric Cantona, who is Manchester United's legendary charismatic captain and a tough guy."

Asked whether winning the league title and becoming a top scorer would satisfy him, Jeong smiled.

"Winning the title and becoming the top scorer are things I should achieve," he said. "My ultimate goal is to be named the league MVP."





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]