Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo reaches 100 RBIs in MLB in 9-2 thrashing of Angels

San Francisco Giants right fielder Lee Jung-hoo hits a three run RBI home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 25. REUTERS/YONHAP

With the performance, the right fielder brought his batting average back to .302 while also ending a 32-day homerless stretch.

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants reached 100 career RBIs in MLB on Saturday after recording a multihit game with a home run and a double in a home game.

Lee started in right field and batted sixth against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park in San Francisco, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and three RBIs.

With the game, Lee snapped out of his July slump and raised his batting average back to .302 after it had fallen below .300 the previous day. It was his 31st multihit game of the season.

In his first at-bat, Lee struck out on a foul tip against Angels right-hander Ryan Johnson in the second inning.

He responded with a three-run homer in the third. Johnson threw a first-pitch sweeper with two outs and runners on first and second, and Lee drove it over the right-field wall at 163 kilometers per hour (101 miles per hour).

It was his sixth home run of the season, ending a 32-day homerless stretch. His previous homer came on June 24 against the Athletics.

The blast gave Lee 37 RBIs this season and 100 for his major league career. He also moved within four hits of 300 career hits in the majors.

Leading off the bottom of the fifth, Lee added a double to right field. Facing left-hander Brent Suter, he drove a low slider on the third pitch, but remained at second base as the Giants failed to bring him home. He was later hit by a pitch in the seventh inning.

Lee was replaced in right field before the top of the eighth with the Giants holding a commanding 9-1 lead.

San Francisco went on to win 9-2 for its second straight victory. The Giants improved to 44-60 and remained fourth among the National League West teams.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]