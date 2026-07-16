Gen.G leads Korea into EWC League of Legends quarterfinals

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Faker named ambassador for esports' biggest events through 2028
The League of Legends icon will join footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen to promote tournaments including the Esports World Cup and Esports Nations Cup.
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Defending champion Gen.G opens EWC title defense with win over Karmine Corp in Paris
The defending League of Legends champion overcame an uneven start to reach the group stage winners' match.
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Esports legend Faker joins Disney+'s upcoming murder mystery game show
In "Murder Club," players participate in a new murder mystery game every episode, each under a different setting and theme, from a baseball stadium and prison to a town in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
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Legends never log off: LCK teases LoL match that sees veteran players return to classic rift
Riot Games will stage a special League of Legends event in Seoul featuring veteran players to celebrate the launch of LoL Classic.