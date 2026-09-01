From lost starter to lights-out closer: Lee Eui-lee finds new role with Tigers

Kia Tigers pitcher Lee Eui-lee is doused with water after recording a save against the Samsung Lions at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Aug. 11. YONHAP

A shift to the bullpen has turned around the left-hander's fortunes, as he has already notched four scoreless saves in the second half of the season.

Arguably the biggest turnaround of the second half of the KBO season has been the transformation of Kia Tigers left-hander Lee Eui-lee. After struggling with injuries and poor form over the past two years, the 23-year-old has looked like a completely different pitcher since taking over as closer and is now emerging as a new key weapon for the team.

His numbers tell the story. Lee made his first appearance as a closer against the Samsung Lions in Gwangju on Aug. 11. He pitched a scoreless inning to earn the first save of his professional career since making his KBO debut in 2021. He then successfully closed out six games through the Aug. 19 matchup against the Hanwha Eagles in Daejeon, adding three more saves. Kia, which had struggled to find a reliable closer throughout the season, won all six games in which Lee appeared. This helped the club stay in the race in the upper half of the standings.

Lee had been regarded as a top prospect since his teenage days at Gwangju Jeil High School. He drew attention early for a fastball that reached 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour). Kia's faith in his potential was evident when the club selected him with its first-round territorial pick in the 2021 KBO draft.

Lee signed with Kia for a 300 million won ($219,000) signing bonus and immediately lived up to expectations by winning the Rookie of the Year title in his debut season.

He continued to develop with 10 wins the following year and 11 in 2023, but injuries then derailed his progress. He underwent elbow ligament reconstruction surgery in June 2024, which sidelined him from competition.

Even after returning in July last year, Lee struggled to rediscover his form, going 1-4 with a 7.94 ERA in 10 games.

Kia Tigers pitcher Lee Eui-lee KIA TIGERS

The struggles continued this season. He started all 10 of his appearances in the first half but went 1-6 with a 9.42 ERA. He failed to pitch six innings in any of those outings, which made it difficult for the Tigers to rely on him as a starter.

Kia manager Lee Bum-ho searched for a way to make better use of the left-hander and made a decision in the second half to move him to the bullpen. The idea was to allow Lee, whose velocity remained strong, to pitch more freely in relief.

The move proved highly successful. With improved command, Lee Eui-lee recorded one win and one hold in five appearances in July. His stuff steadily returned during that stretch, and beginning with the Aug. 11 game against a Samsung lineup featuring several left-handed hitters, he transitioned into the closer role and has since continued his run of scoreless saves.

So what changed for Lee? The pitcher himself pointed to a change in mindset.

“I started having fun once I focused more on the process of facing each batter rather than the result of each pitch I threw,” Lee Eui-lee said.

Kia Tigers pitcher Lee Eui-lee throwsin the ninth inning against the Samsung Lions at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Aug. 11. YONHAP

Kia's decision to send Lee Eui-lee abroad for additional training has also been credited with helping his turnaround. The pitcher traveled to Chiba, Japan, in June for a short-term training program. He worked on both his physical and mental condition at Next Base Athletes Lab, a sports science training facility.

“Lee Eui-lee was close to reaching a breaking point through the first half of the season,” Kia general manager Shim Jae-hak said. “It looked like it would be difficult for him to recover easily, both mentally and physically, so after discussing it with manager Lee Bum-ho, we arranged a three-week short-term training program overseas.”

“With help from medical professionals and performance analysts there, he went through a process of learning how to throw hard without pain,” Shim said. “Along the way, he was also able to heal a lot mentally, and he has returned as a key pitcher for Kia.”





BY KO BONG-JUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



