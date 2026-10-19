From healing patients to landing punches: Korean doctor becomes world boxing champion

Pediatrician Seo Ye-kyeng won the WIBA minimumweight championship in Seoul, claiming her first world boxing title on her third attempt.

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(서울=뉴스1) 이승배 기자 = '의사복서' 서려경(32, 천안비트손정오복싱)이 16일 서울시 서대문구 스위스 그랜드호텔에서 열린 WIBA(여성국제복싱협회) 미니멈급 세계타이틀 매치에서 요시카와 리유나(22, 일본 디아만테복싱짐)와 경기를 무승부로 마치고 기념촬영을 하고 있다. 2024.3.16/뉴스1
Pediatrician and professional boxer Seo Ye-kyeng poses for a photo after her 2024 Women's International Boxing Association (WIBA) minimumweight world title bout ended in a draw against Japan's Riyuna Yoshikawa at the Swiss Grand Hotel in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on March 16, 2024.

She's not just a doctor — she's also a professional boxer and now a world champion: Korea's Seo Ye-kyeng has finally claimed her first world title on her third attempt

Seo, who represents Cheonan Beat Son Jung-oh Boxing Gym, knocked out Thailand's Wisuta Sririttidet in the third round of the Women's International Boxing Association (WIBA) minimumweight world title bout at the Swiss Grand Hotel Seoul in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Saturday.

The victory came in her third attempt at a world title since her first challenge in 2024.

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Seo, a pediatrician at Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Cheonan, took up boxing in 2018. She had little interest in sports during her school years or while attending medical school, but turned to boxing after becoming a doctor as a way to relieve the stress of work and study.

“I was physically and mentally exhausted from working as a doctor,” Seo said in an interview Monday. “I started boxing as a way to endure the situation and keep going.”

Just a year after taking up the sport, Seo made her professional debut in 2019. She went on to win the Korea Boxing M national light flyweight title and claimed the World Boxing Association (WBA) women's minimumweight Asian title earlier this year.

Despite balancing her responsibilities caring for patients at the hospital with competing in the ring, Seo has never stopped training.

“To take good care of my patients, I need to be physically and mentally strong myself,” Seo said. “The sweat I shed in the ring also gives me tremendous strength when I meet patients in the examination room.”

Seo also celebrated her victory in an Instagram post Monday.

소아청소년과 전문의이자 프로복서인 서려경이 챔피언 벨트를 두른 채 우승 트로피와 함께 기념사진을 찍고 있다
Pediatrician and professional boxer Seo Ye-kyeng poses for a photo with her championship belt and trophy.

“It was tough dealing with minor injuries and a long preparation period, but I'm happy to have become a world champion,” she wrote. “I'm truly grateful to all the members of Beat Boxing Gym, my friends and younger acquaintances who traveled such a long way to cheer me on.”

Son Jung-soo, head of Cheonan Beat Son Jung-oh Boxing Gym, also expressed his gratitude on Instagram on Monday.

“I bow my head in thanks to everyone who helped Seo become a world champion,” Son wrote. “We will continue to work hard with humility.”

Seo has no intention of stopping at the WIBA world championship.

She has set her sights on winning titles sanctioned by boxing's four major governing bodies — the WBA, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization.


BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.


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