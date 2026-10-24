Four fencers, four journeys: How wheelchair fencing changed their lives

Korea's women's wheelchair fencing team poses for a photo during the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games. From left are: Kim Sun-mi, Jo Ye-jin, Kwon Hyo-kyeong and Cho Eun-hye. KOREA PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE

Each athlete’s path has been unique, but all four share a passion for the sport and the ambition to one day win a team medal together at the Asian Para Games.

They all took different paths to wheelchair fencing, but four Korean athletes each found something in the sport that changed their lives.

Cho Eun-hye, Kim Sun-mi, Kwon Hyo-kyeong and Jo Ye-jin form Korea's women's wheelchair fencing team, each bringing their own personality and strengths to the piste.

Kim belongs to the first generation of wheelchair fencers in Korea. When she was in her third year of middle school, she was involved in a motorcycle accident while riding as a passenger behind a friend. She later had to have her left leg amputated below the knee.

While recovering in the hospital, someone suggested that she try fencing — and that recommendation changed her life.

In wheelchair fencing, athletes hold on to a fixed wheelchair with one hand while using the other to thrust and strike with a sword. Unlike able-bodied fencing, the sport involves little movement across the piste, but intense tactical battles unfold as athletes anticipate each other's moves.

Kim had initially dreamed of becoming a flight attendant. After struggling with the loss of that dream, she found a new ambition and a lifelong companion in fencing.

Wheelchair fencer Kim Sun-mi, left, competes during the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games. KOREA PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE

She won silver at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Para Games and became the first Korean wheelchair fencer to compete at the Paralympics, making her debut at the 2012 London Games.

“I was embarrassed because all my friends wore skirts, while I was the only one wearing pants [to hide my prosthetic leg],” Kim recalled. But through fencing, she found the confidence to show her leg without feeling self-conscious.

Cho worked as a stylist until a fall in 2017 changed her life. She was the head of the makeup team on the set of “The Outlaws” (2017), but an accident left her with a spinal cord injury and paralysis in her lower body.

While hospitalized, she discovered wheelchair fencing on television.

“The elegant white outfits and skirt-like uniforms were beautiful,” Cho recalled.

Wheelchair fencer Cho Eun-hye poses with her medal after winning women’s category B épée gold at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Oct. 21. YONHAP

The athlete she had been watching on TV was none other than Kim.

Cho contacted the Seoul Fencing Association to learn more about the sport and eventually became a national team member alongside the athlete who inspired her.

Kwon was diagnosed with a neurological condition affecting her movement when she was just 6 months old. She struggled with walking and everyday movements, and began athletics as a form of rehabilitation while in elementary school.

She once dreamed of becoming a painter, but became devoted to fencing after giving it a try in the third year of middle school.

“I started both athletics and fencing because someone suggested them to me,” Kwon said. “But now, it's something I desperately want for myself.”

Wheelchair fencer Kwon Hyo-kyeong prepares for the women’s category A épée final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Oct. 21. YONHAP

At the Paris Paralympics two years ago, Kwon became the first Korean wheelchair fencer to win a silver medal.

Jo is the youngest member of the team. She became disabled after a fall. She initially took up fencing as a hobby after the accident, but now competes for a corporate team while attending university.

“Winning bronze alongside my unnies [older sisters] at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games three years ago gave me greater ambitions,” Jo said.

Known for her cheerful and energetic personality, Jo added she had prepared for the ongoing Asian Para Games while listening to “Pretty Girl” by girl group Rescene.

The four athletes previously defeated powerhouse China in the women's team épée final at the 2026 Para Fencing World Cup in Pattaya, Thailand, to claim gold. They also won bronze in the women's team foil event.

Wheelchair fencer Jo Ye-jin poses for a photo during the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games. KOREA PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE

The athletes have each delivered strong performances at this year's Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

Cho won gold in the women's category B épée event, while Kwon claimed silver in category A épée. Jo earned bronze in category B foil, while Kim also took bronze in the mixed team foil event.

But the women's épée team event did not go as hoped. Korea lost 18-30 to China in the quarterfinals at Inae Sports Center in Nagoya on Thursday. The team also lost to China 6-30 in the quarterfinals of the sabre team event on Saturday, so their goal of a team medal will have to wait until the next Asian Para Games.

Elsewhere at the Games, cyclist Lee Do-yeon won gold in the women's H4-5 road race with a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes and 2 seconds. The victory gave her a second gold medal following her win in the individual road time trial on Wednesday.

Korean shooters Lee Jang-ho, Park Jin-ho and Hwang Jung-min swept the podium in the mixed 50-meter rifle prone SH1 final, taking gold, silver and bronze, respectively.





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



