Former Taeguk Warriors manager Bento declines to apply for interim position

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Good looks, great form: FC Seoul forward Jeong Seung-won leads push for first title in a decade
The 29-year-old has found a rich vein of form, scoring five goals in as many matches in July and winning fans as the club chases the K League 1 title.
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Failure deserves scrutiny, not humiliation (KOR)
As Hong Myung-bo faces renewed criticism, the real test is whether Korea can investigate failure and accountability without turning public scrutiny into personal destruction.
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KFA opens applications for interim national team manager
The Korea Football Association has launched its first open recruitment for an interim men’s national team manager, with applications due Aug. 9 and an appointment planned by late August.
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Ex-football czar, Hong Myung-bo apologize for World Cup debacle in parliamentary hearing
Chung Mong-gyu and the ex-national team manager appeared before the sports committee, which is probing operations at the Korea Football Association.