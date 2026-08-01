Former Taeguk Warriors manager Bento declines to apply for interim position

Former Korea national football team head coach Paulo Bento waves as he departs through Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport on Dec. 13, 2022. NEWS1

The Portuguese coach, who has expressed interest in taking the hot seat permanently, reportedly decided not to pursue the two-month appointment.

Former Korea national football team manager Paulo Bento will not apply for the team’s interim coaching position, JTBC reported on Saturday.

Bento decided against applying because the role would run for only two months, according to the broadcaster, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) began accepting applications on Thursday for an interim head coach of the men’s national team.

The chosen candidate is expected to serve from September through November, with the appointment process set to be completed by the end of August.

Bento led Korea to the Round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

He is still understood to be interested in returning as the permanent head coach and has conveyed his interest to the KFA, JTBC reported.

Bento has also been linked with the Ecuador national team, though he declined to comment on reports that the Ecuadorian Football Federation was considering hiring him.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



