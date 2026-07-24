Former No. 1 KBO pick traded to rival club

Hanwha Eagles infielder Ha Ju-suk hits a two-run single during a bases-loaded, two-out rally in the third inning against SSG Landers on April 7. NEWS1

The Hanwha Eagles sent infielder Ha Ju-suk to the Kia Tigers for reliever Lee Hyeong-beom as both clubs moved to address roster needs.

Ha Ju-suk, former No. 1 overall draft pick in Korean baseball, was traded Thursday.

The Hanwha Eagles dealt Ha to the Kia Tigers in exchange for reliever Lee Hyeong-beom, moments after defeating the Tigers 9-3 at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

Ha, 32, was the top selection at the 2011 KBO draft, but has not lived up to his hype over his 15-year career. The oft-injured player played more than 100 games in a season just five times.

He leaves the Eagles with a .268 career batting average in 997 games, along with 53 home runs and 373 RBIs.

Ha has only played in 27 games in the KBO this year, putting up a .256 batting average with no home runs and six RBIs. In 32 games in the minor league, Ha batted .327 in 32 games with one home run and 12 RBIs.

The longtime shortstop can also play second base, and the Tigers said they will bank on Ha's defensive versatility and experience.

The Tigers have not adequately filled their hole at shortstop after losing All-Star Park Chan-ho in free agency last winter.

The Eagles, who had a surplus of middle infielders, are receiving an experienced reliever who can add depth to their bullpen.

Lee, 32, has pitched to a 3.00 ERA in 19 appearances covering 24 innings this season.





Yonhap



