Former No. 1 KBO pick traded to rival club

Read more
-
Even Ohtani has one: Baseball’s most one-sided rivalries
From KBO clubs to Shohei Ohtani, one-sided rivalries are reshaping seasons and showing how baseball’s toughest opponents can become mental roadblocks.
-
Two-way rookie standout Ha Hyun-seung bets on KBO over Yankees payday
The left-hander turned down $3 million from New York to instead start his pro career right at home.
-
Heroes sideline Alcantara over elbow injury
Kiwoom removed ace Raul Alcantara from the active roster as the club awaits more tests to determine the extent of his right elbow issue.
-
Ha Ji-won's lucky pitch? Red Sox match 80-year-old 15-game winning streak
After Ha Ji-won’s ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park, Boston matched its eight-decade-old club record before the run ended later in the doubleheader.