Former Korea team manager Hong Myung-bo returns ahead of hearing

The former gaffer of Korea's men's team came back to Korea in advance of a parliamentary hearing scheduled for July 30 in which lawmakers will examine his appointment and the team’s World Cup failure.

Former Korea men's national football team manager Hong Myung-bo has reportedly returned from the United States and is preparing to appear as a witness at a parliamentary hearing, according to football industry sources on Wednesday.

Hong resigned in Mexico after taking responsibility for Korea's failure to advance beyond the group stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Two days after returning to Korea on June 30, he left for Los Angeles, where his family lives, stirring controversy over his sudden departure.

“Me and my family had received threats and are concerned about our safety,” said Hong on July 9. "If a parliamentary hearing is held, I will take full responsibility as the manager until the end. I will tell the public exactly what I know, and I will not avoid any questions."

The National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee hearing, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to July 30. Lawmakers are expected to examine issues such as the process behind Hong's appointment and the reasons for Korea's disappointing World Cup campaign.

The committee has selected Hong and former Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu as witnesses. It withdrew its request for football star Son Heung-min, who plays for LAFC, to appear as a reference witness after facing public backlash.

Reference witnesses Park Ji-sung, a retired football star and the co-head of the K-Football Innovation Committee, former national team player Lee Young-pyo and former defender Park Joo-ho are expected to skip the hearing.

Hong Myung-bo, left, then manager of Korea’s men’s national football team, and Chung Mong-gyu, then president of the Korea Football Association, attend a hearing at the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 24, 2024. NEWS1

Meanwhile, the KFA switched to an acting leadership system under Vice President Lee Young-soo after receiving approval from the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) on Monday. The association requested approval for Senior Vice President Lee to serve as acting president after Chung resigned on July 6.

The request was approved two weeks later, which allowed the KFA to begin the process of preparing to elect its new president.

A fan shows a protest banner reading, "Hong Myung-bo, give the money back and leave" and "Disband the Korea Football Association completely" at Incheon International Airport on June 20 as Korea national football team former manager Hong Myung-bo returned after resigning over the team's failure to reach the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026. YONHAP

The KFA’s current bylaws state that when its presidency becomes vacant, the vice president in the next order of succession assumes the role of acting president after receiving approval from the KSOC.

If the outgoing president's remaining term exceeds one year, a new president must be elected within 60 days.

Because the KSOC is trying to revise the rule extending the 60-day deadline, the election of the next KFA president will likely be delayed or become more complicated.





BY PARK LIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]