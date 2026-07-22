Former Korea team manager Hong Myung-bo returns ahead of hearing

Men's national football team manager Hong Myung-bo, center, arrives at Incheon International Airport on June 30.JOINT PRESS CORPS
Former Korea men's national football team manager Hong Myung-bo has reportedly returned from the United States and is preparing to appear as a witness at a parliamentary hearing, according to football industry sources on Wednesday.
Hong resigned in Mexico after taking responsibility for Korea's failure to advance beyond the group stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Two days after returning to Korea on June 30, he left for Los Angeles, where his family lives, stirring controversy over his sudden departure.
“Me and my family had received threats and are concerned about our safety,” said Hong on July 9. "If a parliamentary hearing is held, I will take full responsibility as the manager until the end. I will tell the public exactly what I know, and I will not avoid any questions."
The National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee hearing, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to July 30. Lawmakers are expected to examine issues such as the process behind Hong's appointment and the reasons for Korea's disappointing World Cup campaign.
The committee has selected Hong and former Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu as witnesses. It withdrew its request for football star Son Heung-min, who plays for LAFC, to appear as a reference witness after facing public backlash.
Reference witnesses Park Ji-sung, a retired football star and the co-head of the K-Football Innovation Committee, former national team player Lee Young-pyo and former defender Park Joo-ho are expected to skip the hearing.
Meanwhile, the KFA switched to an acting leadership system under Vice President Lee Young-soo after receiving approval from the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) on Monday. The association requested approval for Senior Vice President Lee to serve as acting president after Chung resigned on July 6.
The request was approved two weeks later, which allowed the KFA to begin the process of preparing to elect its new president.
The KFA’s current bylaws state that when its presidency becomes vacant, the vice president in the next order of succession assumes the role of acting president after receiving approval from the KSOC.
If the outgoing president's remaining term exceeds one year, a new president must be elected within 60 days.
Because the KSOC is trying to revise the rule extending the 60-day deadline, the election of the next KFA president will likely be delayed or become more complicated.
BY PARK LIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.