Fifa Laopakdee prevailed at Te Arai Links on Nov. 1 by three strokes to secure return trips to the Masters and The 155th Open in 2027. ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Thailand's Fifa Laopakdee, the defending Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner, said golf psychology books and renewed self-belief helped him become only the second golfer to secure a second straight title in the event.

Winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) for the second time means the whole world to me. Coming into the week, I’d said I wanted to win again. I know I won it last year, but I’ve now managed to do it twice. I took it one shot at a time, stayed present and executed perfectly throughout the week at Te Arai Links.

Becoming the second player after Hideki Matsuyama of Japan to defend the title has been on my radar. He was the only guy to accomplish it, and I now get to put my name alongside his with back-to-back wins. It is quite special, and it feels amazing to join the club.

Hideki has certainly played a huge part in golf in Japan and Asia. He's a great player, and I hope to follow in his footsteps.

Before the week, my coach, Matt Thurmond, told me there was no pressure as I’d already won this thing once. He reminded me that I didn’t need to put pressure on myself.

However, I wanted to prove that I was capable of winning again because this year, I hadn't played good golf and there was a lot of self-doubt. Since this is my last AAC, I felt that I wanted to do my best, and I managed to pull it off.

Over the past 12 months, I’ve grown more mature mentally. Reading books by Bob Rotella and Tim Gallwey has helped a lot, especially in learning from the mistakes I made throughout the year. It's been a big learning curve.

Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand holds the flags for the 2027 Masters Tournament and the 155th Open, alongside the Masters and The Open trophies, after winning his second straight Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Te Arai Links in New Zealand on Nov. 1. ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

I love reading about golf psychology. On the morning of the final round, and during the week when I had a late tee time, I would have breakfast, go back to my room, read books, write down notes in my journal and try to find something that I could use on the golf course.

I’ve been trying to be in an “awareness” mode — it’s between my “try” mode and “unconscious” mode. So if I’m in a “try” mode, it means I’m trying because I have self-doubt and I’m trying to prove some uncertainty, so that’s not the mode I’m trying to get into. I’m trying to stay in the awareness mode, where I’m just relaxing out there but also have a high goal and remain focused on my routine. That’s what I tried to do at Te Arai Links.

Last month, when I played in the Asian Games in Japan, I had horrible rounds on the second and third days. I went back to my room and tried to cry, but I couldn't cry! I was in that dark place where I felt like I just wasn't good enough.

Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand competes in the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Te Arai Links in New Zealand on Nov. 1. ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

In those tough moments, I simply couldn't cry. Just being alone with myself in a bedroom created a lot of self-doubt. I put pressure on myself and asked whether I was still good enough to win the AAC. Hence, during the interview after winning, I cried, and those were tears of joy.

The books I started reading have helped get me to where I am right now. I’ve so far read “Golf Is Not a Game of Perfect” (1995) by Rotella and “The Inner Game of Golf” (1981) by Gallwey after Japan, and they’ve helped me find something new.

I'm prouder of myself this time around because I never stopped believing. I literally didn't win a single thing since March, but I kept telling myself I've still got it. There was a demon in my head that said I didn't have it anymore, but there was still a big part of me that believed in myself.

Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand poses with the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship trophy at Te Arai Links in New Zealand after defending his title on Nov. 1. ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Also, a big shout-out to my friends, my family, my coaches and my teammates, who believed in me and pushed me every day. This win means a lot because I'm able to prove that I've still got it.

BY FIFA LAOPAKDEE [kjdsports@joongang.co.kr]