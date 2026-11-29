Shin Ji-a holds the Korean flag to celebrate after winning the women's event of the NHK Trophy event at Keio Arena Tokyo in Tokyo on Nov. 28. REUTERS/YONHAP

The Olympian joined the legend Kim Yuna and Kim Ye-lim after topping the podium at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo.

Figure skater Shin Ji-a won her first Grand Prix gold medal on Saturday, becoming the third Korean to win a senior Grand Prix event after figure skating legend Kim Yuna and Kim Ye-lim.

Shin scored 143.71 points in the women's singles free skate at the NHK Trophy competition at Keio Arena Tokyo in Tokyo, earning a technical element score of 75.73 and a program component score of 67.98. The NHK Trophy is the sixth event of the 2026-27 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating series.

Combined with the 75.31 points she earned in Friday's short program, Shin finished with a total score of 219.02. Having set a personal best in the short program, Shin also recorded personal bests in both the free skate and overall score.

Japan's Mone Chiba, who led the short program with 77.12 points, struggled in the free skate after a landing error and three underrotation calls, finishing with a total score of 214.57.

Shin overtook Chiba to clinch the title by 4.45 points. The victory puts Shin alongside Kim Yuna, who won 10 Grand Prix events, and Kim Ye-lim, who won one, as the only Korean skaters to claim senior Grand Prix titles.

Shin skated eighth to music from the soundtrack of "In the Mood for Love" (2000), effortlessly landing her opening triple Salchow to earn an additional 1.17 points in grade of execution. She then cleanly executed a triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination.

She also landed a flawless triple loop and earned the highest difficulty score for her change-foot combination spin. Although she received edge warnings on her triple flip-double Axel-double Axel sequence and solo triple flip, Shin completed all her jumps without error. She broke into a broad smile after finishing her performance.

Fellow Korean skater You Young also joined Shin on the podium in Tokyo, taking bronze.

You placed fourth in both the short program and free skate with 71.42 and 128.57 points, respectively. Her combined score of 199.99 points, however, was enough to edge out Japan's Yuna Aoki, who scored 198.98 points, by 1.01 points.

Gold medalist Shin Ji-a and bronze medalist You Young pose with their medals and the Korean national flag after the women's free skating event at the NHK Trophy event at Keio Arena Tokyo in Tokyo on Nov. 28. EPA/YONHAP

It marked You's first Grand Prix podium finish in four years since taking bronze at the Skate Canada International in October 2022. This is also her fifth career Grand Prix medal, all of them bronze.

Shin emerged as a promising talent after winning four consecutive silver medals at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships starting in 2022, but experienced ups and downs during her debut senior season in 2025-26. She finished sixth at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships and 11th at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, her first Olympic appearance.

Shin bounced back in September at the Lombardia Trophy, a Challenger Series event that marked her first international competition of the season. She finished second while setting personal bests of 74.93 points in the short program and 209.26 points overall.

She then set a personal best of 139.14 points in the free skate at the Skate Canada International, the second Grand Prix event of the season, before going on to claim her first senior title at the NHK Trophy.

Despite Saturday's victory, Shin fell short of qualifying for the Grand Prix Final, finishing eighth in the season's Grand Prix standings with 20 ranking points. Only the top six skaters qualify for the final.





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]