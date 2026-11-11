Figure skater pursues legal action over escalating online abuse after Grand Prix bronze

Figure skater Lee Hae-in watches a video of the Korean team’s performances at a luncheon for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics team at Yeongbingwan, the Blue House state guesthouse, on March 5. YONHAP

Lee Hae-in’s agency says it will file criminal complaints and seek damages over defamation, sexual harassment and false rumors.

Figure skater Lee Hae-in will take legal action against online slander, sexual harassment and false rumors aimed at her, her agency said Wednesday, days after she won her first senior Grand Prix medal.

“For a long time, malicious slander, insults, sexual harassment and false information targeting the athlete have spread through online communities, portal sites, social media, video platforms and direct messages,” her agency, DJ Management, said. “Acts that seriously damage the athlete’s character and reputation have reached a level that can no longer be tolerated.”

The agency had been weighing its response carefully so that Lee could focus on training and competition. It decided to go to court after the malicious posts kept coming and grew more severe.

Using the posts, comments and messages it has collected as evidence, the agency plans to file criminal complaints alleging defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and insult under the Criminal Act. It will also seek civil damages where warranted.

“We will keep collecting material through constant monitoring and will file further complaints, one after another, over any additional illegal acts we find,” the agency said. “There will be no settlement or leniency of any kind in this process.”

Figure skater Lee Hae-in waves to the crowd after the figure skating gala at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 21. YONHAP

In 2024, the Korea Skating Union suspended Lee for three years after she drank alcohol during a national team training camp in Italy and over alleged sexual misconduct toward a younger male teammate. Lee admitted to drinking but denied the misconduct allegation, saying the two had been in a relationship.

A Seoul court suspended the ban that November, finding that her conduct toward the teammate did not amount to sexual misconduct. The union canceled the suspension in May 2025 after settling her lawsuit through mediation.

Lee landed a technically demanding triple axel on her way to bronze at the Cup of China in Shenzhen on Saturday. The event was the third stop of the 2026-27 International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating series.

As a junior, Lee won two gold medals and a bronze on the ISU Junior Grand Prix circuit. After moving up to the senior level, she took silver at the Four Continents Championships in 2022 and gold in 2023, as well as silver at the 2023 World Championships.

A medal on the senior Grand Prix circuit had eluded her until Saturday.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



